April 10, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Agitation

The Indian Express front page. (Express Archive) The Indian Express front page. (Express Archive)

The Tamil Nadu government has sought the army’s help to meet the situation created by the violent agitation launched by agriculturalists in some districts. Five persons were killed in Madurai district in police firing. Police and CRPF have been rushed to the trouble spots. Chief minister M G Ramachandran is “directing” the operations from Madras gearing up the state machinery to meet the situation. “As a measure of precaution, the army has been requested to stand by in the affected areas”, a state government spokesperson said. The government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5,000 for the families of those killed.

Indira-Bhutto Pact

The Minister of External Affairs, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said last night that Indira Gandhi had entered into a secret agreement with former Pakistan Prime Minister Z A Bhutto. Making identical speeches in Kanauj and Farrukhabad, Vajpayee said Mrs Gandhi had not taken Parliament into confidence about her understanding with Bhutto. She had not even taken her Cabinet colleagues into confidence, Vajpayee added. He said India’s stand had always been that Pakistan had no locus standi on the Kashmir issue but after the talks between Mrs Gandhi and Bhutto, the Kashmir problem was listed — for the first time — in the Simla Agreement. At Simla, he added, India had all the trump cards in her hands. Despite this, Mrs Gandhi bartered away what brave jawans had earned on the battlefield.

Yeti In Sikkim

Yeti — the abominable snowman — is back in the news. This time, he has been reportedly sighted at the snow-capped Kishong La in northern Sikkim — the Himalayan Shangri La. The legendary snowman is reported to have not only killed several yaks, noted for their sturdiness and prowess but bodily lifted and hurled them to a distance of 200 yards. Strange sounds, also associated with the Yeti, were heard.

