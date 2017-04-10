April 10, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Presidential Race

Declaring that he was not in the race for president-ship, N. Sanjiva Reddy, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, said in Hyderabad that he hoped the ruling party and the Opposition would reach an understanding on a common candidate. “I am happy as a Speaker. I don’t want to be caught in that again,” he said, obviously referring to the 1969 Presidential election when he resigned as Speaker to be sponsored as a candidate, only to be opposed later. In view of the fact that the Congress still has a majority in the Rajya Sabha and most state assemblies, it would be good to have an agreed candidate, he said.

Change In Bombay

Maharashtra is set to have a new Chief Minister. The Congress Legislature Party will meet on April 16 to elect a new leader. S.B. Chavan, the present CM said, he would resign “any day before that date”. C. Subramaniam, representative of the party high command, said the consensus in the Parliamentary party was in favour of a change. He would not specify how many were in favour of the change. But it was learnt that 203 members supported the change, while only 68 were in favour of continuance.

JP And Gold Prices

The decision of some 250 top smugglers to surrender to Jayaprakash Narayan has resulted in a record rise in gold prices in the bullion market. Standard gold, which was selling at Rs 584 per 10 gm on Wednesday, steadily rose to Rs 802 on Saturday. Ornaments also advanced by Rs 18 at Rs 582 during the same period. Bullion merchants are said to be in a state of panic. Most of them are holding stocks in anticipation of further rise in prices.

Assembly Polls

It may still be possible to hold elections to state assemblies well before the presidential election, which is slated to be held on August 12, a report said.

