January 12, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Talks With PM

M.S. Gurupadaswamy, AICC (O) leader and former Union minister, said that by and large opposition parties were in favour of an unconditional dialogue with Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi. “We should talk and we should negotiate,” he said and added that the prime minister had also said in the past that the opposition parties should cooperate with the government in bringing about the end of Emergency.

Guerilla Freed

French authorities released Palestinian guerilla leader Abu Daoud and sent him to Algiers, plunging France’s relations with Israel into crisis. Daoud, suspected organiser of the 1972 attack on the Israeli Olympic contingent at Munich, was freed after a court hearing during which he claimed he was arrested for political reasons. Israel’s demand for his extradition was rejected. The release of Daoud, 39, probably saved France’s relations with the Arab world from serious strain, but Israel ordered its ambassador in Paris to return home for consultations.

Mao’s Niece Targeted

Wang Hai-Jung, vice-minister of foreign affairs and presumed niece of the late Chairman Mao Zedong, was criticised on big character wall-posters in Peking. Wang was criticised for having passed herself off as an enemy of the “gang of four” headed by Mao’s widow, Jiang Qing. But the real truth, the poster said, was that she had done everything possible to undermine the position of senior vice-president, Deng Xiaoping, before he was dismissed in April 1976.

Dilip Kumar Denial

Dilip Kumar denied that he was taking up any diplomatic assignment in the Arab countries. He said that “it would be a great honour to represent my country” and much as he would have liked such an assignment, “unfortunately the news is erroneous”.