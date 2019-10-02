Missing closure

The low voter turnout in the presidential elections held in Afghanistan last Saturday is no surprise. The Taliban had openly denounced the elections. In the weeks preceding voting day, the country was witness to brutal bombings in which scores of people were killed. Voting took place only in under 5,000 polling stations out of over 7,000 due to security reasons. There was not much of an election campaign as there was uncertainty about whether an election would be held at all — the talks between the Taliban and the US, until they were abruptly cancelled, were pointing in the direction of a nominated elected government. The final voter turnout is expected to be not more than 2.5 million, out of 9.6 million registered voters. While this may well be the cleanest and least fraudulent vote in Afghanistan since 2004, the low number of voters is certain to raise questions about the legitimacy of the election, and of the winning candidates, complicating an already complex and fragile situation.

Advertising

When the US called off the talks with the Taliban at the beginning of September, Afghans who believe in the democratic system were relieved that this gave the presidential elections a chance, and that the newly elected leadership could negotiate on its own with the Taliban. In fact, President Ashraf Ghani, who had been excluded from the US-Taliban talks, specifically asked voters for a strengthened mandate to open peace talks with the insurgents. But if the Taliban were contemptuous of Ghani and his government as “American puppets”, saying it was better to deal with the puppet masters directly, they would find even less reason to talk to the new government. In their eyes, the new dispensation would be as much American as the last one, with the added drawback of being voted in by far fewer people.

But before all that, the result itself may be contentious, if the last election is anything to go by. The three leading candidates — President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — have already declared themselves the winner, though the counting is till ongoing and results are to be declared later this month. Last time, the transition to the new dispensation could not take place until the US stepped in to broker an agreement between Ghani and Abdullah, the two candidates with the highest number of votes. If the results are deadlocked again, there may be no mediator. It would give the Taliban exactly the opening it is waiting for.