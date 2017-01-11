January 11, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Dilp Kumar As Envoy

Actor Dilip Kumar was set to become an ambassador, a report quoting a “reliable foreign ministry source” said. He was to be posted in one of the Arab countries, most likely Kuwait. The matinee idol has reportedly made up his mind about accepting the job. Dilip Kumar, whose 45th film in 33 years, Bairaag, was released recently, had been speaking at film functions about his “bairaag” (renunciation) from the film industry. Lately, his appearance in films had become rarer.

Censorship In Lanka

Press censorship was clamped on Sri Lanka under emergency regulations. The censorship will apply to all magazines, journals, newspapers, pamphlets and other publications. Censorship was first imposed during the present term of Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike’s coalition government in the wake of the island-wide insurrection in April. Meanwhile, reservists of the Air Force were called in as the railway strike spread to nationalised bus services.

Nanny government

An employee of the Cochin Port Trust, begetting a fourth child after June 30, 1978, will be penalised for misconduct and deprived of several concessions. The port trust board has decided to amend the service regulations to serve the aims of national population policy. Accordingly, maternity leave, travel concession, residential accommodation, house building advance, etc., will not be available to an employee if a fourth child is born to him or her after June 30, 1978.

Cong (O) Plans

The Congress (O) came out with a statement favouring changes in the party’s constitution to facilitate “unification of democratic opposition parties”. It authorised president Asoka Mehta to sort matters with other democratic opposition parties such as the Bharatiya Lok Dal, Jana Sangh and Socialist Party.