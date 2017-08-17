August 17, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Yashpal Kapoor, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP and a former personal assistant to Indira Gandhi, who was arrested by the CBI, was remanded to police custody. Yashpal Kapoor, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP and a former personal assistant to Indira Gandhi, who was arrested by the CBI, was remanded to police custody.

Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrived in Karachi after being expelled from Pakistan’s Baluchistan province. Khan, a legendary figure in the politics of the North West Frontier, was ordered to leave Quetta where he had been seeking help for his son, Abdul Wali Khan, detained leader of the banned National Awami Party. Pakistan’s rulers expelled him because he was alleged to be fomenting trouble among Baluchi and Pathan tribes against Pakistan’s Punjabi population.

JP on Nagaland

Jayaprakash Narayan is of the view that if leaders of Phizo’s group agree to Nagaland being a part of India, all other questions regarding special powers, both economic and political and special position can be discussed. He told T.A. Ngullie, former finance minister of Nagaland, who met him in Patna that he doesn’t “see any possibility of Nagaland becoming a separate country. We consider Nagaland to be a part of India. It must have its own self-government and more autonomy, but it should be within the framework of the Indian Constitution. Kashmir and Nagaland enjoy more autonomy than any other Indian state in India,” he added. If Phizo came to India, “I think he might change his mind because Nagaland has changed a lot,” JP said.

Zail Singh Named

Jagjit Singh, former chairman of the marketing committee, named the former Punjab chief minister, Zail Singh, and the former chairman af the State Marketing Board, Gajraj Singh, among those whom he used to pay a share of the funds collected by him. Jagjit Singh was arrested more than a week ago and was being interrogated by the investigating agencies.

Kapoor’s Custody

