A good augury

The large turnout — 65 per cent — in the first phase of elections to Nepal’s provincial assemblies and parliament on Sunday augurs well for the country’s transition to a democratic republic. This is the first election under the constitution promulgated in September 2015; the political mainstream had projected the conduct of elections as a validation of the new constitution. The realignment of political forces in the run-up to elections — the left parties, including the Maoists and the Communist Party of Nepal -United Marxist Leninist, are in alliance against the ruling Nepali Congress and the many monarchist and regional outfits — has turned the contest nearly bi-polar. The reconfiguration of political equations and the expected consolidation of votes on an ideological basis could result in a decisive verdict when the result comes in.

Inconclusive elections in the past have been a reason for the political instability that has plagued Nepal since it embarked on the process to become a democratic republic. However, political stability alone may not ensure the country’s smooth transition to a parliamentary democracy. The transition is a process and all the stakeholders will need to make it inclusive and ensure transparency and accountability at every stage. Already, questions have been raised about the exclusion of nearly 7 lakh voters, a majority of them young blue collar workers residing outside Nepal, from the electoral process. Some of the statements issued by the leaders of the left alliance during the campaign challenge the constitution itself — CPN-UML chief K.P. Oli, for instance, said the communists need not have any fidelity to the existing constitution and that they are within their rights to change it if voted to office. An important component of the peace agreement signed by the Maoists and the government was the promise of redress to victims of the decade-long civil war. Accordingly, a truth and reconciliation committee was set up to deal with human rights violations during the period and 61,000 cases were filed before it. However, not one case was investigated as the Maoists insisted on a general amnesty and refused to cooperate with probes into rights violations. A democratic framework that compromises on the delivery of justice to citizens is unlikely to win the trust of the people.

The antipathy the left alliance has displayed towards India during the election should worry New Delhi. The alliance must also reflect on whether it is in Nepal’s interest to push a visibly pro-China agenda, considering the historical relations between India and Nepal.

