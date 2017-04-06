From Yogi to Arvind

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

Yogi Adityanath has every right to be very annoyed with Times Now, Tuesday. On a day when you couldn’t get away from Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister (or any other day, for that matter), from “Today in Yogi’s UP” (CNN News 18), “Yogi’s gift” (Zee Biz), “Ram Rajya in UP” (Zee News), “Suniye Yogi ji” (APN), Yogi’s “Ram Naumi pe Nau Pramukh Faisle” (DD News), “Modi-Yogi ka mandir ka plan” (News 24), “Vaada Modi ka, Yogi ne nibhaya” (India Voice), or to rephrase what NDTV India said last week, “Har TV channel ki dhadkan mein Yogi”, what does Times Now do? It diverts attention, at prime time, to the only other chief minister who ever makes news on TV: Arvind Kejriwal.

On Times Now he got precedence over Yogiji, dominating news coverage all day and then as the subject of prime time debates, first on Upfront (8 pm) and then The Newshour (9 pm) — he ought to be jolly grateful for all the free publicity — on the issue of who should pay to defend him in the defamation case: “#AAPkaFreeFund”.

Other news channels also went after Delhi’s CM (CNN News 18, for instance) but they didn’t accord him such importance. The difference in the coverage for the two chief ministers? Adityanath is getting the bouquets and Arvind the brickbats.

And so it is with something akin to relief that one turned to The Urban Debate on the rechristened news channel, Mirror Now. It discusses at least some subjects that actually touch the lives of the average city citizen: “Should banks charge for services?”, “Centre mulling tax on food that fattens”, high fees at private schools, besides anti-Romeo squads, liquor ban, cow slaughter ban, etc. Worth a watch. At a time when the news is dominated by Disastrous Donald, Krytpo Kejriwal and Yummy Yogi, Mirror Now does offer alternative facts, figures and issues.

Fact is, there’s much more to the world than politics in India. There was a suspected “chemical” attack in Syria on Tuesday which only WION thought worthy of prime time coverage. And a “tightening” of US H-1B visa legislation that will affect Indian techies which ET Now brought up. Otherwise, Indian TV news seldom raises its gaze above our navel — something to do with our penchant for yogi-c postures?

So obsessed are we with politics, that the death of one of the greatest modern Indian classical vocalists barely makes the headlines, let alone more. Which is why, the telecast of an old interview with the late Kishori Amonkar by Radhika Bordia (NDTV channels) stood out in stark relief. And we could all learn a thing or two from her: To “make people peaceful” is her objective — quite the opposite of news channels which aggressively promote conflict. “I listen to my mistakes”, Amonkar said. Now when did we, or anyone in public life, do that?

NDTV India went a step further. In his prime time show, Ravish Kumar devoted time and space to Amonkar, discussing her career and sharing a Shri Ram Kala Kendra recording of the artiste in performance. At 9 pm. Would anyone else have done that? Nope. Because the creative arts on Indian TV begin and end with Bollywood and its regional equivalents, be it news or entertainment channels. Indian Idol (Sony) concluded, Sunday, on a Bollywood note, albeit hit by a Telugu playback singer L.V. Revanth. It was a very good season, one of the best, but nothing classical about it.

Dance shows like Nach Baliye, which began Season 8 on Sunday (Star Plus), try many dance forms, including ballroom and hip hop, but a kathak footfall is as alien as setting foot on the moon. Very sad but very true.

Which brings us in a weird, circuitous way to Vivo IPL Season 10 that began Wednesday (Sony Six). With so little that is entertaining, educative or elevating, IPL is always there at the end of a hot, exhausting day to relax you. It’s totally undemanding, asks nothing of the viewer but the occasional glance to catch a Gayle six, a De Villiers tour de four or a Ben Stokes whatever. It’s like comfort food, that too at dinner time. Chew upon it.

