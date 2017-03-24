View From The Right: Yogi as CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

There has been great surprise at the selection by the BJP of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on March 20, writes: “After the BJP’s massive victory in the UP Assembly elections, it was thought that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would devote his entire energy to the development of the country. He had also promised that after victory there would be changes on a large scale and a ‘new India’ would be created. But the manner in which the responsibility of governance has been given to Yogi Adityanath gives a clear indication that he has decided to become the Hindu hriday samrat instead of guiding the country to a path of development.The appointment of Yogi Adityanath is, in a way, making UP the next laboratory after Gujarat. It has been propagated for quite some time that the Hindus of UP are being forced to migrate from their homes. Some time ago, an issue was made of migration of Hindus from Kairana that resulted in the breaking of long ties of harmony between Muslims and Jats and led to a division of people on religious lines. Similar efforts are being made in Bareilly and other parts of western UP after the BJP victory.”

Inquilab, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “From the third phase of the UP elections, the BJP presented the slogan of development laced with Hindutva and the party was helped by the polarisation of votes. In spite of this, no one had hoped that there would be consensus for the state’s chief ministership on someone who is identified with hardcore Hindutva. At the last moment, a decision was made against two probables with the image of being balanced leaders — Manoj Sinha and Keshav Prasad Maurya — in favour of Adityanath.The objective of making him CM is to keep Hindutva as the dominant force.”

Sahafat, in its editorial on March 21, writes: “Neither the chief minister nor his two deputies have any experience of governance. Dinesh Sharma may have been doing welfare work as a Mayor, but nothing of significance has been known to the people. Others who have come to the BJP from different parties are experienced. But obviously, they would not be consulted. In such a situation only bureaucracy can guide the new government.”

The daily Jadeed Khabar, in an editorial on March 20, writes: “The BJP, which claims to be making politics clean and transparent has to answer: What will happen to the cases against Adityanath? There are many serious cases against him and the party had appealed for votes in UP on the issue of law and order.”

The daily Munsif, in its editorial on March 13, writes: “It is a fact that the BJP, even in UP, has failed to record a vote percentage in the recent elections equal to its percentage in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 (39.7 percent now against about 40 percent earlier). Yet it captured 312 seats whose main reason is the division of secular and Muslim votes.”

The daily Siasat, in its editorial on March 12, writes: “Those describing the success of BJP as a Modi wave have perhaps forgotten that this wave was utterly unsuccessful in Punjab. There was no talk of a wave of any leader there and what actually mattered was the anti-incumbency factor. The BJP had put up about a 100 candidates in UP who had joined it after leaving other parties and these leaders were preferred by the people at the local level.”

In a Twirl

Commenting on the disappearance in Pakistan for many days of the Sufi priests of Nizamuddin Dargah of Delhi, Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on March 19, writes: “The anxiety of lakhs of followers of the Nizami tradition and other people of the country on the disappearance in Pakistan of the Sajjada Nasheen of Nizamuddin Dargah, Syed Asif Ali Nizami and his nephew, Syed Nazim Ali Nizami, was natural. The disappearance of any Indian in Pakistan gives rise to all sorts of apprehensions. This matter is quite sensitive as in the past too many innocent people have had to bear the questioning by many agencies there. People associated with centres of faiths and spiritual leaders of India and Pakistan have proven to be ambassadors for understanding between the two countries at different points of time. Officials of both the countries should adopt an attitude of pride and regard for such personages.”

Shahabuddin Tribute

Glowing tributes have been paid to the eminent political leader, Syed Shahabuddin, who passed away recently. Noted Mumbai-based journalist and writer Shameem Tariq, in his tribute in Inquilab (March 10), writes: “Shahabuddin was a short-statured great man (chhote qad ke barre aadmi). He had a fine mind and sterling qualities of character. His death has been a loss to the country as well as the Muslim community.”

