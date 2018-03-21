View From The Right: Two farmer agitations

Farmers protest march from Nashik on the way to Mumbai arrives at Thane. (Express file photo by Janak Rathod) Farmers protest march from Nashik on the way to Mumbai arrives at Thane. (Express file photo by Janak Rathod)

The editorial in Organiser talks about the recent Kisan Long March in Maharashtra. It compares the Maharashtra government’s response to the Long March with that of the Kerala government to the agitation by paddy farmers in Kannur district. The latter have been protesting against the acquisition of their land by the state government for more than a year. “Though both were farmers’ agitations and both the concerns were genuine, the responses of the respective governments and the elite intellectuals of Bharat to both these agitations were astonishingly contradictory,” the editorial notes. It points out that more than 12,000 peasants and “vanvasis” marched from Nashik to Mumbai on March 6. “Though the agitation was carried out under the banner of Communist Party of India (Marxist) affiliated Kisan Sabha, in reality it was the grass roots level planning and spontaneous response of the local cooperatives and organisations of farmers that made this agitation successful. The Devendra Fadanvis government responded to the march by not only sensitively dealing with their concerns but by also forming a committee to look into the key demand of ownership rights over forest patches… that is to be resolved in six months,” the editorial claims. It then points that the vayal kilikal (paddy birds) agitation in Keezhattoor of Kannur district in Kerala has been going on for more than a year. Farmers have been protesting to save their land from acquisition by the government for road construction. Keezhattoor, according to the report, is a typical party village controlled by the CPM and, therefore, these protesters were obviously associated with the party. No Kisan Sabha supported them and their agitation did not get any publicity. No one from the Kerala government even spoke to them. Finally, on March 14, CPM cadres burnt their tents, as they usually do when the party is questioned, the editorial argues. It says that such agitations lead us to two conclusions: First, urban Bharat has completely lost touch with the concerns of agrarian Bharat; second, they also prove that the communists are “the last people who can lead farmers or labourers”. “The message of farmers’ agitations is loud and clear. Rural distress, forced migration and exodus of farmers from agricultural activity are the real issues and we have to think about entire rural society in a holistic way,” the editorial concludes.

Message to cadre

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has a message for swayamsevaks. In a positive atmosphere there are chances of being careless and the swayamsevaks should stick to fundamentals to remove such chances. “Human mind obviously gets affected by the surroundings. Avoiding this natural sloppy route and being careful in the favourable atmosphere is the biggest challenge. We should stick to our fundamentals,” he said. Bhagwat also said that in such a situation, there are expectations from the swayamsevaks, who then have to live up to their expectations. “We have to be more open and inclusive. We not only will have to maintain our standards, but also will raise them further in a flattering atmosphere. We should never forget our basic qualities because of which we have reached here. Keep all those fundamentals in mind, while moving forward is my only message,” the RSS chief said.

Landmark ruling

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on passive euthanasia and terming it a landmark judgment, an article in Organiser claims that India now joins a select club of nations which allows passive euthanasia. This will inspire many other countries also to follow suit, the article claims. “It is a landmark judgment with far reaching consequences. It ensures that those, whose recovery is not possible and who are medically unfit and want an end to their life, can avail of the benefit of passive euthanasia. It has also been stipulated in this landmark judgment that it should be ensured that relatives do not misuse this provision to get rid of those who are not fit! For ensuring this, certain safeguards have been inserted and very rightly so! No doubt, India now joins a club of few elite countries where passive euthanasia has been made legal and this will inspire certainly many other countries also to follow suit! It is really a giant step in the right direction for which the Supreme Court certainly deserves full accolades,” the article notes. It adds that the countries that allow passive euthanasia include Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland and USA.

