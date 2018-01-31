View From The Right: Siddaramaiah’s piety

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

After targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his temple visits during the Gujarat Assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is next on Organiser’s list for similar reasons. It carries an article that notes, “Siddaramaiah visiting temples, performing aarti to Shiva, visiting gau shalas is something no one imaged a few days ago. It is certainly reminiscent of Rahul Gandhi’s temple tour during Gujarat elections. Rahul Gandhi became a ‘janeu dhari’ Hindu during Gujarat elections which Congress apologists say had an impact on the Gujarat results. In an attempt to replicate Congress’s Gujarat performance, Siddaramaiah has resorted to display his ‘Hindu side’. He is a self-claimed atheist and one who has despised every Hindu tradition and has forced an anti-Hindu, anti-superstition bill on the state.”

The article goes on to add that Siddaramaiah “has remained silent over the killings of more than 20 Hindu activists during his tenure, besmirched their sacrifice, has called BJP and RSS as ‘extremists’ and is even hesitant to take the name of PFI.” The article then argues that “Perturbed by (the) huge popularity Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enjoyed during his recent visit to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah now wishes to shed his anti-Hindu image only for the sake of the upcoming Assembly elections.”

The Organiser and Panchjanya have both given wide coverage to World Economic Forum (WEF) Meet at Davos, ASEAN-India Summit in Delhi, and the visit of the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India. The editorial in Organiser says that the WEF Meet at Davos and the commemorative event celebrating 25 years of the “ASEAN-Bharat Summit” in Delhi are two distinct events yet, they have something in common. “The theme for this year’s Davos Summit was ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’ and the tagline of ASEAN-Bharat Summit for this 25-year engagement has been ‘Shared Values, Common Destiny’. Both the events are certainly concerned about the ‘future’, the difference lies in ‘values’”, it says.

The cover story in Organiser and an article in Panchjanya assert that Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history at Davos when he articulated a new global narrative with Bharat at its heart. The cover story in Organiser notes, “This year marked the 48th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit which took place from January 23 to 26 in the Swiss mountain region of Davos. The focus was heavily on India whereby Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to address the summit in two decades. The Indian delegation was the fourth-largest group at Davos that included Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Indian presence this year was the largest in the 48-year history of WEF.”

Another article in Organiser claims that the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to India in response to Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2017 has cemented the relationship between the two countries. “India and Israel, though geographically distant, are closest strategically,” claims the article.

An article in Panchjanya on the disqualification of 20 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after they were found guilty of holding “Offices of Profit” by being parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government, says that the damage to party’s image has emerged as a challenge for the Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP is facing the worst crisis in its five-year history. The article also says that a bigger question is how the party will face the public now. The atmosphere in Delhi seems to be akin to that during the run-up to an election, it claims, and reactions from both the Congress and BJP indicate that they are gearing up for the by-polls. “By-polls on 20 seats could be major opportunity for the BJP and Congress. While the Congress will remind the people of Delhi of the work done in the 15 years before 2013, the BJP will enter the electoral fray with its commitment to development,” conjectures the article.

