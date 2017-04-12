View From The Right: Reformer Yogi

The editorial in Organiser, “Time To Stand By Reformists”, comments on the Uttar Pradesh election results and slams “the unscrupulous attempts by many to interpret it as a result of polarisation”. “The exercise of painting the anointment of Yogi as the CM with communal overtones has failed miserably,” it says, adding that the result has a “soothing side-effect” in the form of “the rise of reformist voices within the Muslim community”.

The Darul Uloom, Deoband, had issued an edict in 2008 that “Muslims must refrain from cow slaughter, beef-eating or trading in cow hide and Shariat doesn’t allow beef-eating if it’s prohibited under law”. But it was never followed.

Now, the heads of Sufi shrines who recently gathered at Ajmer Dargah have “called for an ordinance on national ban on beef”. The Dargah Diwan “also condemned the practice of triple talaq” and “gave a call to shun it immediately”. Subsequently, the All India Shia Personal Law Board also “endorsed the proposal to ban triple talaq and declared its support for a ban on cow slaughter across the country”. Listing these as the “side-effects” of Adityanath’s elevation as UP CM, the editorial says the “new dawn of reforms and inclusive version of Islam will stem from the land of Bharat”.

Taking on Trinamool

An article in Organiser says that during the upcoming panchayat polls, the Trinamool Congress is finding “it difficult to face public ire” generated due to its “anti-Hindu acts”. The ruling party is already “disturbed over the unprecedented saffron upsurge seen during the Ramanavami celebration”. The massive scale of the celebrations forced even TMC supporters to take out Ramanavami processions in several areas. The developments confirm an “assertion of one’s Hindu identity which has been, till now, frowned upon by the Communists, Congress and TMC”. “The ruling TMC’s shameful attempts to curtail religious freedom of Hindus has a long history,” the article says, and lists various instances where the “hijab-clad (Mamata) Banerjee stands accused of being anti-Hindu simply to appease hardline Islamists”.

In mid-April, 40 central-level BJP leaders are travelling to Bengal and “their ultimate goal is to take on the TMC in the panchayat elections”. Political pundits of Bengal are saying that “this election is going to experience a new voting pattern” as the BJP “is getting very good response in “booth committee formation” programme”. People even in the Maoist-hit areas of Midnapore and Jhargram are keen to join the BJP.

Hindus Terrorised

An article in Panchjanya says that Ayodhya is a “sacred path” to the rise of new India. One can now see the emergence of the Hindu who, armed with courage and valour, would link this rise with Ayodhya and the honour

of Hindus.

A Hindu, by character, “wishes for happiness, peace and moksha for all”. His mantras and prayers are for the welfare of entire mankind, not just for the followers of his faith.

However, this Hindu is now “terrorised” in the entire Indian subcontinent. The word “Hindu Rashtra” was included in the Nepalese constitution in 1962, but it was later removed following an alliance between the Indian Communists and the Nepalese Maoists.

One regularly hears about the “cries of Hindus” and the “kidnapping of young Hindu girls” in Pakistan. “Bangladesh has become a factor of anti-Hindu jihad,” it says, adding that “it does not have any Hindu cabinet minister even though it has over one crore Hindus”. “The Hindus of Bangladesh had the biggest confidence-boosting experience of their lives when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka and performed prayers at Maa Dhakeshwari,” it says.

In Sri Lanka, Hindu Tamils still do not have “equal economic and educational opportunities”. “Over 30,000 Hindu Tamil refugees are living without citizenship near Chennai,” it adds.

