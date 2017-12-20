View From The Right: Rahul’s opportunity

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arriving in the Parliament. (Express File Photo by Renuka Puri) Congress president Rahul Gandhi arriving in the Parliament. (Express File Photo by Renuka Puri)

The coronation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president was pre-determined but one thing that the Gujarat election campaign has ensured is the establishment of Gandhi as a leader of the Congress, says the editorial in Organiser. It adds that all this has happened amidst his temple trotting and his attempts to reincarnate himself as a “soft Hindutva” icon. What will be the character of a Rahul-led Congress? That is the real question that needs to be pondered over from the national point of view, the editorial states. According to Organiser, the recent findings on the Ram Setu and the possibility of expediting the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court has provided a unique opportunity for Rahul Gandhi — to correct the historical follies of the Congress and adopt the Patel-Gandhi path rather than the Nehru-Gandhi dynastic path. The editorial says that merely visiting Somnath temple would not make the Rahul-led Congress nationalist. It needs to connect with the larger masses of this nation, making penances for the mistakes made by its forefathers. The issues of the Sri Ram Temple and Ram Setu have given Rahul Gandhi a golden opportunity to bridge the gap between “Hindu ethos” and the Congress, which had been carried away by the communists.

Unhealthy hospitals

In the background of the recent incidents involving private hospitals like Max and Fortis, an article in Organiser claims that the degradation in the medical profession has become alarming. It claims the existing healthcare infrastructure is not equipped to deal with the challenges that healthcare now poses. According to the article, the RSS had also passed a resolution at its national meet in March 2016, stressing the need for effective healthcare and easy access to affordable medical services. After the large-scale macro-economic reforms since the 1990s, many private players, both Indian and foreign, entered the sector with the stated aim of offering better quality care. However, as years passed the private players started treating it as a flourishing business rather than a service, according to the article. The private hospitals increasingly serviced the advantaged sections of the society while the disadvantaged sections were left to government hospitals. Post economic reforms, private hospitals and nursing homes mushroomed all over the country. On the other hand, the condition of government hospitals deteriorated. The effect of all this, coupled with lack of strict regulations to rein in errant hospitals, was that the private hospitals became arrogant in many cases. The article says that today we see increasing cases of wrongful treatment of patients, as in the case of Max hospital in Delhi, and the exploitation of patients by overcharging them, as seen in Fortis hospital in Gurgaon.

A better RTI

An opinion article in Organiser says that the Right to Information (RTI) Act, introduced in 2005, is one of the legislations that bypassed all other Acts in terms of popularity and it is ranked as the fourth best transparency Act in the world. But the 12 years of experience with the RTI Act shows that some significant modifications are required in its rules. The article claims that the number of RTI applications can be reduced by roughly half if there is complete compliance of the Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act regarding suo moto disclosure of certain information on website. Since the RTI is an additional task for most public authorities, even officers desiring to comply with the provisions have to defer working for compliance to “the next day” which, practically, never comes. A practical solution is the gradual implementation of voluntary disclosure to be completed in a time-bound period with incentives for early compliance. Details of individual medical reimbursements and travel expenses at the cost of the exchequer must be put on the websites of public departments as a deterrent against misuse. The article says that postal-department presently provides the facility of receiving post-free RTI applications addressed to Central public authorities at only about 4,500 out of about 1,60,000 post-offices in the country. This facility can be made available at all post-offices.

Mevani’s funds

Jignesh Mevani, who has won from the Vagdam constituency in the Gujarat assembly elections as an independent nominee, is the target of an article in Panchajanya this week. It asks: “Who funds Congress-supported Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat?” The article answers by saying it is the “political wing of an Islamic terror organisation, PFI.” The article then asks, “who do the Congress and Mevani work for?… For Islamic terror outfits or for their political wings?”

