View From The Right

Compiled by Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Focus on Kashmir

The editorial in Organiser, ‘Manufactured Alienation’, comments on the present situation in Kashmir, and slams Farooq Abdullah for terming the recent Srinagar bypoll the “bloodiest” ever. He represents the “Abdullah dynasty, ruling the State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) when thousands of people were massacred and thrown out of their own houses in 1980s… Who is responsible for this process of alienation, if any, is conveniently missed out by this clever politician,” the editorial says. It terms Pakistan as “the mastermind” of the present unrest and notes that the separatists, “supported by the neighbouring country, are equally responsible for the crumbling governance in the state”. It criticises the “intellectual class” that “undermines our armed forces” and takes pride in standing up for separatists in the name of human rights. “Human rights violations in the

Pak-occupied J&K” and the people of Jammu and Ladakh are “nowhere in their discourse on inclusion and justice”. These intellectuals and separatists “continue to thrive on the artificial alienation”. Fortunately, common Indians “stand by the armed forces” and do not “buy the arguments of pseudo-intellectuals”. If there is so much distrust about Bharat, why are parents from J&K keen to send their children to schools and universities run by the government in other parts of Bharat, the editorial asks.

Standing with Sonu

Taking note of the recent tweet by singer Sonu Nigam on azaan, an article in Panchjanya says it exposed “the hypocrisy of media”. “Many channels and newspapers suddenly began informing about the religious importance of azaan,” it says, noting that “it was told that azaan is so melodious”. The issue was about the use of loudspeakers, but “within hours of the tweet, media made it a religious issue”. “One channel wrote — Sonu Nigam, annoyed by Namaaz”. His complaint was only against the azaan on loudspeakers, as he also questioned the use of loudspeakers on temples and gurdwaras. One English news channel “crossed all limitations” as its anchor told “filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, change your home if you have any problem”.

“The main problem is the mainstream media comprises a fleet of Congress and Left-nourished journalists,” the Panchjanya article claims. They find freedom in the anti-national comments of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, but try to muffle Sonu Nigam, it argues. This “ailment” recently reached another level when “false news were created” to declare that EVMs are faulty. The Election Commission eventually declared the machines were perfect, but these channels and newspapers did not issue an apology.

Decolonising tribes

An article in Organiser comments on a recent report by the Anthropological Survey of India on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, and asks, “Who are tribes and vulnerable tribes?” “Are they genetically and socially different from our agricultural societies to keep them apart?”

The “colonial administrators” isolated and segregated “hunting-gathering communities from agricultural and pastoral societies”, the article argues, and notes the “rebellions against the colonial rule by so-called tribes”, among them Halba, Mundas, Pahariya Sardars, Bhils, Santals and Nagas. The objective of this “strategy” was “to prevent any sort of socio-cultural reintegration which might felicitate any united movement against the colonial rule”.

The article lists various studies and contends that “early anthropology in India depended heavily on missionary and administrative reports”. They “propagated that following Aryan invasions, there was a capture of land belonging to tribal population, who were looted, enslaved and driven into the forests”. This “colonial missionary theme” “has been picked up in Jawahar Lal Nehru University for celebrating Mahishasura martyrdom day”. The article also underlines that the anthropologist, Verrier Elwin, “was an Anglican missionary”.

Noting that the nature of a tribe has been a theme of “considerable debate”, the article asks, “How did the Anthropological Survey set up parameters for classifying the Indian population as vulnerable tribal groups or primitive others?”

