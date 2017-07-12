View From The Right: Bengal violence

The editorial in Organiser, ‘In Whose Name Is This’, comments on the recent violence in Basirhat tehsil of West Bengal. Terming it a “very dangerous sign”, it says that “this is not the first time Islamic fundamentalists in Bengal have made the mockery of the law and order situation”. “What is happening in Bengal,” it says, “is not by accident but by design”. It contends that “Islamic radicals of Bangladesh always found it convenient to establish their networks in bordering districts of Bengal, thanks to the appeasement politics of earlier Left Front government and now the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government”.
These fundamentalists are “flaming these jihadist tendencies” in West Bengal. It then argues that “the devious designs of power politics and pseudo intellectualism have unfortunately categorised the violence and lynchings also on secular and communal lines”.
Intellectuals, who raised the “protest banners of #NotInMyName barely a week ago”, have “surprisingly gone silent on this brazen mobocracy”. “One can understand that the electoral compulsions of ‘secular’ parties, but when it comes to media and intellectuals it is very difficult to understand in whose name they are promoting this lynching of our nation,” it concludes.
Jittery China
The cover story of Organiser, ‘Jittery China Locks Horns’, says the “Chinese incursion in Doklam plateau in Bhutan is a calculated move which came to spotlight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was away on a foreign visit”. “The move is apparently aimed at dissuading India from working shoulder-to-shoulder with America,” it says.
It notes that the agreement between Modi and US President Donald Trump “on countering the North Korean weapons of mass destruction programme” has made “China livid which morally supports the ruthless dictatorship of Kim Jong-un”. “Moreover”, it says, “India snubbed the Chinese after it skipped the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) meeting in Beijing which has further alienated China”.
Countering the recent Chinese reminder about the 1962 war, it says that “if history is so sacred then China should also remember how its attack on the Nathu La and Cho La in 1967 was repulsed by the Indian Army”.
Fake news
An article in Panchjanya reacts to a recent media report that Ahmedabad’s Jama Masjid, which consists of “152 pillars of Hindu style”, is a “picture of harmony”. Describing the report “an obscene joke with Hindus”, it says “everybody knows that this Masjid is built on the remains of ancient Hindu and Jain temples”. “This mosque was built after demolishing a Bhadrakali temple,” it contends, adding that when Ahmad Shah captured Gujarat province in 1411, there was a fort along the Sabarmati, “which had a beautiful temple of Goddess Bhadrakali”. Shah destroyed the temple in 1423 and converted it into Jama Masjid. There are several such temples that were converted into mosques by Muslim aggressors. Slamming the news report, it says: “Unfortunately, (the) secular media is constantly attacking the Hindu faith.”
Church’s intolerance
Organiser has an interview with rationalist Sanal Edamaruku, who had to flee India in 2012, “thanks to the intolerant and powerful Catholic Church”. His “crime” was he “exposed” the fraud of a church. “In early March 2012, a Catholic church in Mumbai claimed that the steady drips from the toe of a statue of Christ at their premises were holy water and it was a miracle,” he says in the interview. However, he proved it was “the trapped toilet water” that “raised through the small pores on the wall”, then “climbed up through the cement base of the Christ statue, leaked through the nail hole on the statue of the crucified Christ”. As he exposed the “miracle”, the church filed criminal cases against him.
He also claims that “the Left politicians have not taken interest in my case”. They “do not touch extremism, intolerance or fundamentalism of the Catholic church or Muslim organisations as they consider them their potential vote bank,” he says.
- Jul 12, 2017 at 12:52 amHOW LONG WILL WE CONTINUE TO ACT BLIND DENYING GROUND REALITY. KASHMIRIYAT DIED LON G TIME AGO. JUST AS GANGA JUMNA TEHZEEB. IT HAS BEEN OVERTAKEN BY WAHABI ISLAM AND IS SPREADING FAST WITH EVERY NEW MORNING. I AM AFRAID MODI'S KASHMIR POLICY WILL BE MODI’S ACHILLES HEEL. I CAN NOT UNDERSTAND A LEADER WHO IS SO SHARP AND SMART OTHERWISE SEEMS TO HAVE DEVELOPED A BLIND SPOT ON KASHMIR. MAY BE ITS ALL IN DESTINY. EVERY HERO HAS A TRAGIC FLOW THAT LEADS TO HIS NEMESIS. ONLY WAY I CAN EXPLAIN THIS THAT SUDDENLY ON BECOMING PM HE HAS GOT AFFLICTED WITH GANDHITES- IMAGINING HIMSELF TO BE LEADER OF MUSLIMS THOUGH THEY HAD CLEARLY REJECTED HIM IN FAVOUR OF JINNAH. I PRAY TO GOD TO DELIVER HIM FROM THIS AFFLICTION.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 12:50 amI GET ANGRY WITH MY FELLOW CITIZENS WHO HAPPEN TO BE MUSLIMS WHO AT EVERY OPPORTUNITY REFUSE TO ACCEPT THAT THERE IS A PART OF ISLAM WHICH IS PROBLEMATIC. IN ABSENCE OF THIS ACKNOWLEDGMENT ALL THEIR DECLARATIONS OF ISLAM OF BEING PEACEFUL SOUND HOLLOW AND HYPOCRITICAL. THEIR GRIEF AT KILLINGS OF OTHER RELIGIONISTS ESPECIALLY HINDUS IN INDIA NOTHING MORE THAN A THOUGHT OUT SHAM. I WISH MUSLIMS WERE MORE HONEST ABOUT WHAT AILS THEIR RELIGION. SO WHEN THEY DECLARE THAT THOSE WHO KILLED IN NAME OF ISLAM ARE NOT MUSLIMS IT SOUNDS COMPLETELY HOLLOW AND WITHOUT CONVICTION.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 12:49 amALL WHO TALK OF KASHMIRIYAT, GANGA-JAMUNI TEHZEEB LIVE IN TIME WARP. SYNCRETIC SUFI ISLAM IN KASHMIR STATRTED DECLINING MANY DECADES AGO. AND IN LAST HALF CENTURY THAT DECLINE HAS BECOME INCREASINGLY STEEPER. GANGA JAMUNI TEHZEEB WAS STRANGULATED TO DEATH DIED WHEN MUSLIMS OPTED FOR PAKISTAN. ALL THESE FORGET KNOWINGLY OR UNKNOWINGLY THAT ISLAM SINCE ARAB OIL SHOCK IN 70S HAS CHANGED. TODAYS ISLAM GOING UNDER LABEL OF WAHABISM IS SUPREMACIST AND EXCLUSIVIST. AND IS HUGELY POLITICAL. ISLAM FOR ITS ADHERENTS IS NOT A PERSONAL MATTER BUT A MATTER OF ITS BROTHERHOOD WITH OBJECTIVE OF ESTABLISHING DOMINANCE OF SHARIA OVER WHOLE HUMANITY WITH NO EXCEPTION. ALL THOSE QUOTES OF GANDHI ABOUT ISLAM BEING PEACEFUL ARE NO LONGER CONTEXTUAL. I STRONGLY BELIEVE HAD GANDHI LIVED TODAY AND GIVEN HIS COMMITMENT TO TRUTH HE WOULD HAVE ACCEPTED THAT AT THE VERY LEAST THERE WERE PARTS OF ISLAM WHICH WERE PROBLEMATIC.Reply