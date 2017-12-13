View From The Right: Ayodhya duplicity

The makeshift temple on the demolition site (Express Archive) The makeshift temple on the demolition site (Express Archive)

Senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, is the target of Organiser’s editorial this week for appealing to the apex court to defer the hearing of the case related to Ayodhya till the general elections are over in 2019. The editorial notes that when an amicable resolution of the Ayodhya issue seems possible, 32 self-proclaimed custodians of “secularism” have approached the Supreme Court to defer the hearing on the case. The editorial says that a group of activists have also questioned the judicial process, as they did in the Afzal Guru’s case, and alleged that the Allahabad High Court’s decision was a “political one without any grounds based on facts or law”. The editorial says that lawyers like Kapil Sibal and some Muslim groups used another ploy to delay the resolution of the issue by giving it a political overtone and linking it to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The editorial adds that the apex court rejected their ruse of fear-mongering. It claims the real reason behind their stance was the possibility of the BJP getting benefits as a result of the dispute’s resolution.

Calling dynasts’ bluf

After making adverse remarks against the nomination of Rahul Gandhi for the post of Congress president, a leader of the party has given an interview to Organiser, in which he talked boldly about the party but also maintained he had differences with the Sangh Parivar. Organiser interviewed Shehzad Poonawalla after he called it a “black day” when Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers. In the interview, Poonawalla has questioned the Congress’s dynastic politics and argued that sacrifices of a family cannot be the sole reason for its hold over the party. Poonawalla says that it seems that every time “he (Rahul) has taken up a task whether it was in AIYC, NSUI or the general election of 2014, the party became more dynastic and feudal than before”. Roughly 48 per cent of the Congress candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha election were dynasts, he said. Most state presidents of the Congress have a dynastic background — in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana and Punjab. “I am not saying ‘Gandhi mukt Congress’, I am saying ‘dynasty mukt Congress,’” he added.

Failing Somnath

An article in Organiser notes that Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the Somnath temple, apparently for political and electoral reasons, has raked up memories of his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru’s disapproval of rebuilding the Somnath temple. The article claims that had the will of Nehru prevailed, the Somnath temple would still have been a ravaged relic of our cultural and spiritual heritage. The article claims that Nehru had told K.M. Munshi categorically in 1951, “I don’t like your trying to restore Somnath. It is Hindu revivalism.”

Panchajanya has carried an article on the same issue. It states that Jawaharlal Nehru had maintained distance from Hindus, Indira Gandhi adopted policy of soft Hindutva but Rajiv Gandhi was caught between Hindutva and secularism. The article states that the Congress in the Sonia-Manmohan era openly opposed Hindus. By calling Rahul a “Shiv bhakt”, Congress appears to be taking the old path, the article says. It notes that rebuilding the Somnath temple was not part of Nehru’s agenda.

BJP’s victories

The Organiser and Panchajanya have articles on the local bodies’ polls in Uttar Pradesh. An article in Organiser notes that the victories achieved by the BJP in poll after poll can be understood “both in totality and in parts”. It is obvious that after repeated chances to non-BJP parties in UP during the last two-and-a-half decades, the voters of the state have realised that they have no other option but to trust the BJP from panchayat to Parliament if they have to pull UP out of the deadlock of caste, crime and appeasement politics. The article states that the BJP victory in local body polls confirms that the party has matched up to the expectations of the people. It notes that the people have endorsed the economic reforms carried out by the central government.

A Panchjanya article on the same issue highlights that the Congress lost in the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi and the Samajwadi Party (SP) lost in Kannauj, the Lok Sabha constituency of Dimple Yadav, wife of party president Akhilesh Yadav. It notes that the Muslim and Yadav voters are moving away from the SP. The article blames Akhilesh Yadav for his party’s problems. Akhilesh had joined hands with the Congress in the assembly elections, ignoring the objections raised by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The article states that the Muslims voted for the BSP, making the party a challenger to the BJP in certain constituencies.

