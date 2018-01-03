View From The Right: Anglicised Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Express Photo by Subham Datta/Files) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Express Photo by Subham Datta/Files)

The editorial in Organiser targets Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comments on “Hindu Pakistan” after a BJP minister spoke of amending the Constitution. The editorial claims that “there is an outcry in Bharat over the humiliation inflicted on the wife and the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, our armed forces are giving their everything to foil the infiltration bids from across the border and all efforts are being made to diplomatically isolate the terror-breeding Pakistan. But an anglicised and foreign-educated leader of Congress still wants to continue with the fear-mongering technique by floating the idea of ‘Hindu Pakistan’.” It goes on to say that “as far as fiddling with the core ethos of the Constitution is concerned, nothing can be more glaring than the imposition of the Emergency and insertion of 42nd amendment to the Constitution by none other than the party that Tharoor represents.” Organiser then pivots to assert that the framers of the Constitution chose not to include “socialism” and “secularism” in the Preamble after debating the issue. “Still it was inserted in the Preamble in 1976 in an undemocratic way, when the entire opposition was in jail,” adds the editorial. “So as a Congress representative, Tharoor has the least right to speak for the Constitution drafted by the stalwarts led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” says Organiser. It goes on to repeat its criticism of “anglicised intellectuals” and claims that “saffron and terror” and “Hindu and Pakistan” can never go hand-in-hand.

BJP in Bengal

The BJP lost the recent bypoll in the Sabang assembly segment in West Bengal, coming in third. An article in Organiser asserts that the perception used to exist that the BJP could not make inroads in a state once known as a “communist bastion”. But the new leadership of the BJP has proved that they are not lagging behind. The party is on a winning spree, which has shocked the Opposition, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Sabang election was won by a slender majority by Gita Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia, who defected from the Congress to the TMC. The constituency is an old Congress bastion, and the TMC’s win, in fact, bears testament to that. The article claims that while the BJP could not win the election, its voteshare has increased tremendously from 2.24 per cent in 2014 to 18.07 per cent. It also claims the BJP’s rise was helping the TMC, with minority voters rallying round the Bengal’s ruling party.

Saved by PM

While the BJP top brass appears overwhelmed with the party’s win in the Gujarat assembly polls, Organiser has expressed concern in an article titled — “Gujarat election — the bumpy roads ahead” by Sudip Kar Purkayastha. The article says that while the “BJP, no doubt, won a clear majority in Gujarat but the pattern of voting has exposed its soft underbelly. About 551,000 voters i.e., nearly 1.8 per cent of total votes cast pressed NOTA giving a clear signal of their dissatisfaction with the ruling party.” But, in what turned out to be good fortune for the incumbent government, disaffected voters “refrained from choosing the Congress”. The NOTA voters, had they stuck to the BJP, would have raised the party’s tally beyond the 2012 elections, the article claims. However, had they voted for the Congress, the latter would have carried out a “coup de’tat”. Referring to the Congress’s tie-ups with young leaders in the state, the article claims “these new kids on the block went berserk by raising cacophony and throwing mucks. Ordinarily, those need not have bothered the BJP but for the fact that they also got hold of some real issues like youth unemployment”. It then goes on to discuss demonetisation and GST and their impact on the polls, saying the Opposition will raise these issues till the 2019 general elections. In Gujarat, “Modi’s charisma saved the government”.

