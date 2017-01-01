UP for grab

Rahul Gandhi’s frenetic public speaking is a sign that 12 years after his debut, he may have realised that politics demands hard work. Rahul Gandhi’s frenetic public speaking is a sign that 12 years after his debut, he may have realised that politics demands hard work.

You know when the Congress is in the doldrums. When the cry goes forth to bring Priyanka back. This year, with Uttar Pradesh looming large, halfway through to the general election, the Congress has to show signs of life. Last time around in 2012, Rahul Gandhi’s strategy of going it alone in UP ‘firebombed’ (to use one of his own new expressions) the party. As of now, alliances look unlikely, so the SOS to Priyanka.

It will not help even if she agrees. People forget that last time around she promised to deliver all the Assembly seats in the two family parliamentary seats and came a cropper. Seeing her going around in colourful saris, one knew that she had as little idea of how to touch base as her brother does.

One has to feel sorry for him, though more for the Congress. Stuck with the dynasty option, there is no hope for the Congress. India is no longer feudal and the adoration for the great grandfather does not pass down the line. Even Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter had to put her opponents in prison and impose a fascist dictatorship to avoid humiliation. That however is conveniently forgotten as is the 1984 massacre.

Rahul Gandhi’s frenetic public speaking is a sign that 12 years after his debut, he may have realised that politics demands hard work. For the two terms of the UPA, he played AWOL, escaping via Dubai to his favourite playgrounds in Europe. When he did intervene, as with the infamous ‘Lalu Prasad’ ordinance, he embarrassed his party and humiliated Manmohan Singh.

The new avatar is serious, but unfortunately Rahul lacks the aptitude or hunger for politics. He once hit the target with his suit-boot jibe but nothing much since. He does not speak of policies or politics but only of Narendra Modi. This is good for getting media attention but provoking Modi to reply means Modi talks policies and reaches millions more. How the Congress let the entire Winter Session go waste when the government had one of its most tricky patches is astounding. Even as Rahul Gandhi threatened an earthquake, his party led the rest to prevent any debate. Rahul is Modi’s best insurance.

The Congress will barely make double digits in UP, Prashant Kishor notwithstanding. The question is who will win. Netaji reminds one of King Lear, favouring his brother and expelling his son from his midst. Mulayam Singh Yadav has risked all and taken his party to the brink of ruin. The effect will be a severe loss of seats as half the troops will be fighting the other half as they vie for the fruits of office which may anyway elude them.

The BJP has the advantage that it is a cadre-based party and, in the absence of kala dhan in all the parties’ coffers, it is the selfless troops of the RSS which will deliver for the BJP. By the time election takes place, life will be back to normal and the hard early days of demonetisation will be forgotten. The fate of the BSP depends precisely on how well its resource base survives demonetisation.

Normally the SP, BSP have a binary relationship; one up, the other down. This time, it is triangular. The BJP and BSP will share the spoils with the SP in third place. The post-poll coalition is up for grabs.