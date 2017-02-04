Trump, the insecure

President Donald Trump (AP Photo) President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

The central theme of Donald Trump’s campaign, his inaugural address and his actions since assuming the presidency is to Make America Great Again. When politicians speak of greatness, they usually mean power. They tend to speak of it with persistence precisely when they have a sense of losing power. Sometimes it is nostalgia for a lost self; sometimes it is for lost privileges. This was true of the British in the later stages of their empire. They built their imposing imperial monuments, like the Viceregal Lodge, following the First World War, when the end of the empire was clearly fated. The wall Trumps wants to build on America’s southern border, if built, will be the product of the same great anxiety and the same sense of loss.

One of the things that was remarkable about Mahatma Gandhi is that he was never drawn to the thought that the nation had to be great. It was part of his objection to the British Empire. By the 20th century, it could not imagine itself as anything other than great. It projected itself in self-aggrandising hyperbolic terms, which critics like George Orwell and E.M. Forster recognised as increasingly hollow. Gandhi did not wish nationalists in India to be enamoured of this form of identity. He wanted a politics that operated in a lower key, whose rhythms, as it were, could be expressed on the veena and which did not require the thunder of marching bands.

Trump’s version of greatness, like most others, needs to mount itself on the backs of internal and external enemies, who, in this case, are mostly figments of an again anxious imagination — Mexicans, immigrants, Muslims and people from selected countries with sizeable Muslim populations. None of these are real threats to America. Trump may not be a deep racist, sexist or xenophobe — because it is difficult to tell what is deep in him — though there is certainly evidence enough to suggest that he is drawn to all these things. But the aspiration to greatness makes him focus on these groups. That is why talk about making America great is so dangerous.

It relies on simple and pernicious distinctions. The greatness Trump speaks of is utterly different from calls to greatness of Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, which had conspicuous moral visions linked to them. Theirs was the product of courage in the face of daunting odds. The idea of “America First” is a hollow vision of grandeur with no semblance of a statesman’s confidence. It reeks of resentment and fear, which it also needs to propagate. It implicitly presumes that the state of America is so pathetic that it needs to be made an alibi for Trump’s insecurities. That is not true, but the assumption and Trump’s actions may make it so.

What Trump has done since becoming president is dramatic, and for those who share his vision, impressive. He has restricted entry into the country, turned his back on refugees and immigrants and abjured discussions with Congress, and thus with the stroke of a pen, he has sullied America’s longstanding and noblest moral and political

inheritance. Edmund Burke always worried that inheritances can be soiled and lost. Issuing executive pronouncements and imagining power as though it were a hammer is easy. But governing, especially in a democracy, is messier. Soon Trump will have to get down to it. Once that happens, he will lose the sheen of masculinity and decisiveness that now impresses, overawes and worries so many. But his instinct is to avoid governing and instead focus on the “greatness” agenda.

There is no denying that a part of Trump’s considerable appeal is that he wants to destroy the respectability of norms and traditional elites such as the press, and the alliances that represent non-traditional identities. There is, after all, a pervasive sense not just in the working class but also in the middle class that during the past two decades their lives have been rendered precarious. They face the prospect of terminal jobs, no pensions, limited health security, the inability to educate their children without the prospect of huge debt, and more generally, a sense of the future as little more than a poker game, that too played by others. Under these conditions, it is understandable why they are angry and might opt for an abstract hope, instead of a continuation of the status quo. Perhaps, also, under these conditions, hope has to have a destructive aspect to it, which is a familiar legacy of revolutions. This is the respectability that Trump has some electoral warrant to destroy.

But if Trump were simply opposed to the respectability of one class or one way of thinking, he would offer up another form of respectability, which, if one is to use the term with any fidelity, must include values of truthfulness, decency and compassion. He has done none of this. By intimidating the press, sanctioning “alternative facts” and

abjuring persuasion, Trump and his advisors have reduced the content of destruction to a bullying adolescent’s petulance. Making America Great Again and America First have no moral patina to them. They are simply a pugilist aspiration to domination and power.

For a while, people who are genuinely worried by a world that has rendered their lives precarious may be drawn to this and may even find in it a measure of optimism. But the fancy will not cheat for long. Trump wants to intoxicate them with the illusion of grandeur. It will not work. Whatever one might think of globalisation, one thing it has done in Fareed Zakaria’s phrase is to establish the presence and the “rise of the rest.” Under such conditions, even hegemons have to cooperate with lesser powers because they simply cannot set the terms. Twenty years ago, no Mexican leader would have had the gumption to cancel a meeting with a US president. President Enrique Pena Nieto did it in an instant and his domestic and international support soared.

Here, perhaps, is the deep kinship between Trump and Vladimir Putin. They are both wounded lions, trying to relive their youth, who think they can respond to a transformed world without having to look inwards or sideways. The aspiration for greatness just names their fears and their disconnect with the world.