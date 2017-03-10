The Urdu Press: Attacks on Indians

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo via Kranti Shalia) Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo via Kranti Shalia)

Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on March 7, writes: “Even though our country, India, is not included in the list of seven countries whose citizens are to be banned from entering the US by President Trump’s orders, the worst price is being paid by Indians settled there due to the poison of hatred being spread there. The murder of two Indians and serious injuries to two others in a span of 10 days is a clear proof of the existing environment. Expressions of deep anxiety from India against those attacks is natural. But perhaps it is not possible to put a stop on such incidents because such a leeway is given to people in the US by the name of individual freedom that guns are used for killing in trivial scuffles by the citizens.”

The daily Munsif, in its editorial on February 28, writes: “Hundreds of innocent lives have been lost in the US due to its gun culture. President Obama, during his tenure, tried hard to put an end to this culture but the gun mafia remained a hurdle in his way. In the reign of Donald Trump, such reforms are unthinkable.”

Inquilab’s editor, Shakeel Shamsi, in his signed column on March 6, writes: “New entrants to the US can be stopped by making the visa issuing process stricter. But how can those living there already be thrown out? It seems a deep conspiracy has been hatched to evict Indians from the US through an atmosphere of killings and disruptive acts.”

Ramjas and Beyond

Commenting on the incidents following the invitation to two student leaders of Jawaharlal Nehru University for a seminar at Delhi University’s Ramjas College, the daily Jadeed Khabar, in its commentary on February 26, writes: “What the unruly elements of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad did is proof enough that now, in our centres of learning, only those with fascistic mindsets would be permitted to pursue their activities and all others would be silenced and termed anti-national.

The question is who will decide activities of which student groups are nationalist and which are anti-national? Do ABVP members possess the authority to distribute certificates of patriotism?” Jamaat-e-Islami’s bi-weekly, Daawat, in its commentary on March 7, writes: “The issue at Ramjas College was one concerning an institution and students and it could have been sorted out with the help of the local police. But after Gurmehar Kaur’s comments and the threats to her, the issue was converted into a political controversy because of the politics and statements of political leaders and a debate on deshbhakti vs deshdroh started. The situation became so ugly that the President of India had to intervene and counsel the students as well as political leaders and parties.”

Shiv Sena vs BJP

There has been considerable discussion on the unexpectedly good performance of the BJP fighting against Shiv Sena in the recent elections to local bodies in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on February 25, writes: “It is being perceived that even though BJP and Shiv Sena fought these elections separately, they did not allow the saffron vote to be frittered away. Those opposed to the Shiv Sena went over to the BJP and vise versa. It can be said that BJP can legitimately claim that this vote is in support of demonetisation.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena has claimed that this time even a good number of Muslims have voted for it and one Muslim woman has won as a corporator on a Shiv Sena ticket. Nationally, it should be noted that wherever there has been a direct contest between the Congress and BJP, the results have been in favour of the BJP, but it has had problems where it has been faced off against a regional party, as in Bihar and Delhi.”

Munsif, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “After these elections, it can be said that Shiv Sena’s politics of “Marathi Manoos” has mellowed and its identity as BJP’s elder brother is disappearing. Some experts opine that the demography of Mumbai has been transformed and the BJP has become the first choice for Gujaratis and other non-Maharashtrians settled there.”

Rehnuma-e-Deccan, in its editorial on February 27, writes: “The success of saffron parties in the Mumbai Corporation is largely due to the fact that the secular parties did not come together in these elections. The NCP and Congress consider the BJP and Shiv Sena communal parties. But they did not unite to defeat these communal parties. The results from Mumbai, and Maharashtra in general, are a bitter lesson for these secular parties.”