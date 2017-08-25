Hamara Samaaj too, in its editorial on August 23, has avoided making any direct comment on the judgement as such, summarising mainly the various factors surrounding this issue and the process in the Supreme Court. Hamara Samaaj too, in its editorial on August 23, has avoided making any direct comment on the judgement as such, summarising mainly the various factors surrounding this issue and the process in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of India’s decision on the matter talaq-e-bidat or triple talaq in one sitting, a controversial aspect of Muslim personal law, was discussed across the Urdu press.

Board’s Shortcoming

Commenting on the verdict of the Supreme Court about practice of Triple Talaq being “arbitrary” and “illegal”, Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on August 23, writes: “This judgment of the Supreme Court is being applauded, and rightly so, from by sides (the government, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Congress, the BJP, the All-India Shia Personal Law Board and the Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board)… What should have been done by the Muslim community itself has been done by the Supreme Court. It has been the stand of Muslims that personal law is a law of Shariat, and there is no scope of any change in it. But due to the lack of adequate knowledge about Shariat among a majority of Muslims in the country, conditions have been created in society that give others the opportunity to criticise Islamic teachings. Triple talaq has been one such issue.

The Muslim Personal Law Board did not take this matter as seriously as it should have, thus sidetracking the wider interests of the community and yielding to certain exigencies of the present situation… Instead of launching campaigns to explain the spirit of the Shariat and highlighting the positive aspects of the ways and means of divorce it promotes, rather than the practice of triple talaq, a regular flow of statements in the name of interference in the Shariat was exploited by others and an atmosphere of misunderstanding of religious traditions and the Shariat was created among Muslim women in the country.”

Careful analysis

Avoiding an expression of its views on the Supreme Cou’t’s judgment, Hindustan Express, in its editorial on the same day, has remarked that “following this judgement, the BJP is trying to emerge as the greatest sympathiser of Muslim women and expressing its pleasure at its effort to save Muslim women from the sword of triple talaq hanging over them.” Hamara Samaaj too, in its editorial on August 23, has avoided making any direct comment on the judgement as such, summarising mainly the various factors surrounding this issue and the process in the Supreme Court.

Personal law intact

Inquilab, in its editorial, also on August 23, writes, “Undoubtedly, this judgment of the Supreme Court will be a hurdle before the undesirable trend and unhealthy tradition of triple talaq, something to which Islam has expressed its aversion…The court has not said anything about talaq (divorce) in general and only held as illegal the three talaqs that are pronounced in one sitting. This responsible stance of the Supreme Court should be applauded… Reading between the lines, it is clear the court has accepted the status of Muslim Personal Law and has declined to interfere with it.”

