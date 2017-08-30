View From The Right: Gendering justice

Before the Shah Bano case, “the question of maintenance vis-à-vis minority rights was deliberated upon extensively” in many cases. Before the Shah Bano case, “the question of maintenance vis-à-vis minority rights was deliberated upon extensively” in many cases.

Compiled by Ashutosh Bhardwaj

The editorial in Organiser, ‘From Shah Bano to Shayara Bano’, praises the triple talaq ruling saying that while there have been many court cases on “gender justice for the Muslim women”, the recent case was “different in terms of character and reference points”. In 1886, “the British-controlled judiciary” had “discussed this issue in the Bharatiya context” and for the “first time, the verses from the Holy Quran were cited to explain the Muhammadan Law of Marriage”. Before the Shah Bano case, “the question of maintenance vis-à-vis minority rights was deliberated upon extensively” in many cases.

However, in all these cases, “the main issue was of maintenance and alimony”, while the recent case addressed the issue whether triple talaq violated the Fundamental Rights. “It is significant that even after citing the same Quranic verses, the SC considered triple talaq as not (an) essential part of the religion, even though by 3:2 majority,” the editorial says. It also criticises the then Congress government, which, following the “communal consideration of vote-bank”, enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 to “turn around” the SC judgement in the Shah Bano case. “This was the most gender insensitive move undertaken to appease the Muslim fundamentalists,” the editorial claims, and adds “contrary to that, the present government not only assured Muslim women to stand by their rights but also filed an affidavit in the court with clear intent”.

The Tamil outreach

The cover story of a recent issue of Organiser is on veteran RSS pracharak, K. Suryanarayana Rao, who died last November at the age of 93. He was responsible for building a strong base for the Sangh in Tamil Nadu, according to the article.

In 1960s, there emerged a demand for a separate Tamil nation. “The anti-Hindu, anti-Sanskrit, anti-North, anti-Brahmin and anti-God slogans shattered the one nation, one culture and one people theory,” it says. In contrast, the RSS was “functioning to organise the Hindu society”. While the RSS grew in Tamil Nadu after holding the first shakha in 1939, its surge came when Rao was sent to the state “as dhakshin sah kshetra pracharak” in late 1940s. He “made a deep study of the strength and weakness of the Sangh work in the State”, and then “adapted himself to the local situation”. “He gave up dressing punchakatcham and started wearing dhoti and kurta,” it says, noting that “he also smeared vibhuti on his forehead as Tamils do”. He brought “a sea change” in “the growth of Sangh activities in the state”. The article quotes the then sarsanghachalak, Balasaheb Deoras, who said in 1979: “Tamil Nadu Sangh work had been a hard nut to crack, but now it has started cracking. In the days to come, I believe, it will be powdered.”

Placing women

An article in Panchjanya criticises those historians who have held a distorted view of the position of women in Indian society and “presented a misleading picture”. Women have always held a high place in the Indian society, the article claims.

Amid the diversity, the article argues, two factors have unified India. First is the concept of Atithi devo bhav, and second, the “goddess-like respect to woman”. “This is our cultural, family and social value,” it says.

The article recalls the Vedic and Upanishadic era and claims that even in 1000 BC, “there are references to women independence and equality”. “She had a right to education, could decide about her marriage,” it says, cautioning that though it needs to be analysed whether this freedom was available to women of all classes in the society. It then notes that the period of Muslim invasion was of an “erosion of values” and “many restrictions on women”, which proved detrimental to her freedom. Then the Britishers came and spread the “net of mental slavery”.

In the years after Independence, and then following the economic reforms of 1990s, women came to be treated as a commodity. The article lists “capitalism and consumerism” among others as the “new challenges” before women and criticises the mentality that considers female body as a mere product and demands freedom to exhibit it.

