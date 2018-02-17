To Pakistan, on an Asma visa

Pakistani rights lawyer Asma Jahangir (1952-2018) Pakistani rights lawyer Asma Jahangir (1952-2018)

I heard of rights lawyer Asma Jahangir in the 1980s, around the time I first heard about other amazing people from Pakistan. Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a name on the cassette. Nayyara Noor and Tahira Syed were the two women singers from Pakistan whose music sometimes greeted us in the afternoon as we returned home from school. I remember asking my mother, who does the poet mean in the verse “un aseeron ke nam”? It’s dedicated to prisoners, she would tell us. What does “kirm khurda dil” mean? Hearts eaten hollow by termites. What does sang-e-dushnaam mean? People ready to hurl stones of abuse.

Each of the wrenching gems by Faiz fell into place yet again as I watched a recent video of Asma addressing beleaguered Pakhtoon protesters: “Your children, wrongly branded as terrorists, languishing in jails, hanged by military courts, are our children. You have come here with broken hearts. Without you, it will be a narrow-hearted Pakistan.”

I had a chance to visit Asma’s home in Lahore. For a bunch of us, it was a trip to her daughter, and our friend, Munizae’s wedding. Without Asma, we would not have been able to cross the border in time. At the Pakistan embassy in Delhi, old mothers sat on the road waiting their turn. People have waited 10 years, we got a visa almost overnight.

At the Wagah checkpoint, they knew we were “Asma’s party”. What took you so long to come to Pakistan, the young officer asked. I could only blame Munizae’s decision to marry that much later. A bullet-proof SUV drove us to Asma’s home in what seemed just 30 minutes drive. Asma wasn’t there, it was Munizae’s mehndi, but she was off in Islamabad fighting a case. She joined us in the evening, dancing to Bollywood songs.

Next morning, Asma was missing again, but her gun-defying SUV drove us to the National College of Arts (NCA) where her best friend Salima Hashmi had invited us. Young girls and boys, including many in torn jeans, brought a spring in our step. In the miniature painting department a girl adjusted a touch-screen in her canvas, students measured fruit with calipers, a woman posed for a portrait study. Outside, Salima pointed out the path of protests that Asma, she and other feminists had once organised against President Pervez Musharraf. She also drove us along the path of the famous lawyers’ protests, and the sange-e-dushnaam — who had literally thrown stones at the lawyers, their coats soaked in blood. But Asma had refused to disband, and gathered the lawyers in the supreme court kitchens to organise better.

Later, we drove to her office but she wasn’t there either. Asma’s colleagues took us through her victories and struggles. Next morning at the museum, we witnessed the starving Buddha, and our eyes welled up at site of the lost toys of the children of the Indus Valley, the 5000-year-old children of “India and Pakistan”. In the Lawrence Garden, much like the lawns of India Gate, we saw men resting in the laps of women, women, without burqa, chatting by the flowers. This was the world outside social media and war-mongering TV debates. What would happen if Asma got a visa for all of India, to drive 30-minutes across to Lahore? Would the “debates” be drowned out by the flowers and the clay toys?

This “easy” access was a privilege of Asma’s friends. But we realised it didn’t come easy as she was tirelessly paying her dues in some court room, or at a dharna of Pakistan’s minorities. Each time we arrived back home, we knew it was the same driveway through which the gunmen had barged in and tried to shoot Asma’s sister and her son in the 1990s, but mercifully their guns jammed. But that didn’t stop Asma from meeting the attackers to show them that she was not a demon against religious faiths and followers, as they were brainwashed to believe, but a fellow human like them, she said.

Asma has gone missing yet again, but this time within us, to build the world of her dreams, a world that is just, equal and inclusive. The poet puts it best: Main kahan tha/ mire maujood na hone ki khabar/ khaima-e-khab pe panjjon ke nishanat mein hai. (Where did I go/ the news of my absence/ are the marks of my claws that I left on the walls in the struggle to enter the world of my dreams.)

