The Urdu Press: Three Years

Commenting on the celebrations over the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, leading political commentator and MP, Maulana Asrar-ul-Haque Qasimi, in his commentary in Rashtriya Sahara (May 31) asks: “Is this celebration of achievements or of deception?” He writes, “Before the elections of 2014, Narendra Modi had said if he came to power, he would provide employment to one crore youth. But statistics of the Union Ministry of Labour show that the Modi government has created less employment opportunity compared to that created by the UPA, during its last three years in office…The childish sudden experiment of a cashless or less-cash economy adversely affected crores and its negative effects are still being felt… A promise was made of bringing back black money within a few months. But the government has failed miserably on this front too… It cannot be hoped that this government would solve any problems during its last two years in office. In fact, there are apprehensions of greater intensity in the problems before the country”.

Siasat, in its editorial on May 27, writes: “There have been some populist steps in the financial sector… But industrial workers are still working under old norms. Landowners cannot sell their land for industrial use according to their choice. Big landowners are still under pressure to sell their lands only to certain chosen institutions. A free agricultural market is a dream for farmers. Influential businesspersons are being protected and they are free to fix prices as they want”.

Akhbare-e-Mashriq, in its May 28 editorial, writes: “If Narendra Modi is taking the nation’s economic graph up, on the other side, the RSS is trying to achieve its targets through ‘cultural fascism’. Life is very difficult for Muslims, Dalits and weaker sections in the entire country, particularly in the states under BJP rule. Controls are being put on people’s eating preferences”.

Babri Demolition

Jadeed Khabar, in its editorial on June 1, writes: “Charges of criminal conspiracy against senior BJP leaders in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been framed. It is a matter of the greatest shame for a party that claims to be a conscientious follower of law and constitutional propriety. But the BJP leaders, showing their traditional shamelessness and lack of decency, have once again started a campaign for deriving political advantage from the Ayodhya controversy. On the day charges were made, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and undertook a darshan of the illegitimate Ram temple”.

Sahafat, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “The hero of the Rath Yatra before the demolition, L.K. Advani, could not succeed in becoming the PM. And now, when the matter of a successor to President Pranab Mukherjee is being considered, this case, where the serious charge of criminal conspiracy has been levelled against him, has become the greatest hurdle against Advani being put up as a candidate for the highest office… The very enthusiastic welcome the accused, including Advani, received in Lucknow, with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, should be an indication that Lucknow is not an appropriate place for hearings in this case. The case should be transferred to some place outside UP where such demonstrations cannot exert any pressure on the court”.

Editor of Inquilab, Shakeel Shamsi, in his signed column on May 31, writes: “What should please one is the fact that the Narendra Modi government did not put any pressure on CBI in this matter. In case he or his government had put any pressure on the legal team of CBI, this case would have died on its own (apne aap hi dum tor deta)”.

Economic Shocker

The daily Inquilab, in an editorial on June 3, writes: “According to economic statistics issued recently for the period January-March 2017, the country’s GDP has slipped down to 6.1 per cent. Yet the government is refusing to accept that this is a result of the wrong decision of demonetisation… The World Bank has said that it does not have the required figures to enable it to make any solid and clear statement. But it can definitely be said that demonetisation has had an adverse effect on the economy, especially on the unorganised sector that contributes 40 per cent of GDP and provides 90 per cent of employment opportunities in the country… Comparing the latest figure for GDP with the past year, it would be found that ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s claim of at least a 2 per cent fall in GDP due to the ‘Himalayan blunder’ of demonetisation was right”.

Akhbare-e-Mashriq, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “If there was not a favourable situation in the agricultural sector due to a good monsoon last year, one cannot imagine what would have been the state of the economy after demonetisation”. Roznama Khabrein, in its June 3 editorial, writes: “If one undertakes an analysis, the statement of the prime minister that demonetisation has won widespread support would seem correct as the BJP has got great success in election at all levels after demonetisation. But these are sentimental issues. Economy is not managed on sentimental issues”.

