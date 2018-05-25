The Urdu Press: Karnataka drama

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (left) with former chief minister Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo) Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (left) with former chief minister Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Sahafat, in its editorial on May 21, writes: “Perhaps the most significant aspect of the outcome of the electoral drama in Karnataka is the preparation of a strong ground for non-BJP unity. Now it has to be seen to what extent parties with different interests demonstrate statesmanship and how they can overcome whatever hurdles they have to face. The desire of Narendra Modi’s supporters that after assuming power in Karnataka the door to BJP’s entrenchment in South India would be opened was buried. The door was opened for a while but was closed soon… Our applause for the honourable judges of the Supreme Court as they heard the petition against the governor’s invitation to Yedyurappa for forming the government, keeping awake the whole night.”

Akhbar-e-Mashriq, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “Opposition parties are ready to match forces with the BJP in the general elections of 2019… The defeat of the BJP and triumph of the Congress-JD(S) alliance would prove to be a turning point in the country’s history.”

Noted journalist and lyricist, Hasan Kamal, in his signed column in Inquilab, on May 21, writes: “The failure in forming the government in Karnataka may prove a very bad omen for BJP chief Amit Shah.”

Nawaz’s confession

Hamara Samaj, in an editorial on May, 14, writes: “The confession of deposed PM of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, about the terror attack in Mumbai (‘should we allow terrorists to cross the border and kill 150 persons in Mumbai?’) has created a new discourse in political circles. Sharif has also confessed that many terrorist organisations are active in Pakistan and the hearings of the Mumbai attack case are being conducted at a slow pace. Undoubtedly, the charges by India (with regard to terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan) that it has been repeating consistently would get strength from Nawaz Sharif’s fresh comments. But the big question is why was he keeping quiet so far? However, now Pakistan’s claim that it does not promote terrorism or it had no hand in the Mumbai attack has proved to be hollow.”

Rashtriya Sahara, in a commentary on May 2018, writes: “Cricketer-turned-politician and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, is calling Mian Nawaz Sharif a traitor and comparing him with other traitors. Obviously, he is doing so to exploit the situation. The question as to how great a patriot Imran Khan is not important here. The question is why is there such an uproar about Sharif’s remark? Why did Imran never think, or did not say if he thought, that terrorism is not beneficial for Pakistan itself. The sooner Pakistan can get rid of it the better.”

Inquilab , in an editorial on May 14, writes: “Nawaz Sharif has made this confession at a time when he is not worth anything… However, in India there are some people who, instead of learning a lesson from the pitiable condition of Pakistan, want to take the country on the path of Pakistan which, obviously, is dangerous.”

Mahathir’s return

Siasat, in its editorial on May 13, writes: “The astonishing success of 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad in Malaysia is giving sleepless nights to rulers dipped in corruption. This change in Malaysia deserves serious attention in all the countries of the world… Taking the first step in the second phase of his rule, he has laid the foundation of extremely liberal and freedom giving policies. He has expressed his determination to accord freedom to work to national institutions in Malaysia. Courts and the press would be free to perform their functions… In the past, some of the policies of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had forced foreigners, particularly Indian and Chinese citizens, to leave Malaysia. But now that he has resolved to take steps in people’s interest, his new policies would benefit his own people and take Malaysia forward at the global level.”

Jamaat-e-Islami’s biweekly, Daawat, in its front-page commentary (May 16), writes: “From the Muslim point of view, the most significant thing is that Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim (who is undergoing, a five-year jail sentence for some ‘unbelievable allegations’ and Mahathir Mohamad has secured for him a pardon from the king) have come together again. They are not part of the Islamic movement but they do believe in the political principles of Islam to a great extent… In a changed world with the United States, the only super power, dominating over almost all Muslim countries who have no united voice, the continuous effort to pit Saudi Arabia against Iran and the excessive strengthening of Israel, Malaysia will have to play a very delicate and significant role. Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim would have to assert their Islamic identity with whatever credibility it has. Party Islam will be with them in parliament in this context. If Malaysia follows the path of Turkey in international politics, along with its economic development, it would be a good step. Kuala Lumpur should also adopt friendlier relations with India.”

