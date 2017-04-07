The Urdu Press: Islam and Women

Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar’s appointment of a five-judge bench during the Supreme Court’s summer vacation to consider the issues of Triple Talaq, Nikah-e-Halala (mandatory marriage of a divorced Muslim woman and its consummation with another man and divorce from him if she has to remarry her husband who had divorced her), and polygamy are a laudable and unprecedented step. Inquilab, in a commentary on April 2, writes: “The legality of these three practices has been challenged under Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution. The concerned petition has been filed in the SC under Article 32 of the Constitution which fully authorises the SC to issue a special order (writ) to declare unconstitutional and reject any social, religious or legal tradition or practice (rasm-o-rawaaj).”

The paper adds: “In reply to the 33-page application by Saira Bano (a divorced woman), the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has filed a 70-page affidavit. On reading this affidavit, anyone who has knowledge of either the Indian Constitution and or Islamic laws can only fret and fume. As a legal document this affidavit is absolutely hollow and unworthy of any serious consideration by the court. It is also full of contradictory statements and any lawyer would not be able to either reply to the possible questions of the court… The affidavit very clearly points out that Triple Talaq is right according to the Quran and the hadeeses (sayings and traditions of the prophet Mohammad). It should be noted that Triple Talaq is considered haraam (forbidden) among the Shia and Ahl-e-Hadees sects… Experts of Islamic law from Ameer Ali to (A.A.A) Fyzee and Justice Hidayatullah to Professor Tahir Mehmood have declared Triple Talaq illegal. In 25 Muslim countries, Talaq of this type has been banned. The Pakistan Supreme Court too has declared this practice unconstitutional… Historically, it has been proved (and there is no difference between ulema on this) that Hazrat Umar had put limits on those who gave Triple Talaq, that meant that they were flogged, apart from the Talaq being annulled… Many customs, practices and traditions of other religious groups, including Hinduism, have been rejected and law has been framed against such practices… Several courts have given judgements that do not conform to Muslim Personal Law but the Personal Law Board has never challenged these judgements.”

Hamara Samaj, in its editorial on April 1, writes: “This is an extremely serious matter that must be sorted out. The SC’s show of seriousness is laudable. If the court silences the contesting parties with a just and satisfactory judgement, it would give a boost to people’s confidence in the judiciary.”

UP CM’s Meat Focus

Rashtriya Sahara (April 3) writes: “Following loud proclamations by PM Narendra Modi during the Uttar Pradesh election about “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas”, the government of UP, under Yogi Adityanath, took up imposing a ban on illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops as its first focus. Even legal slaughterhouses and meat shops were sealed on orders from the chief minister… The new guidelines regarding the sale of meat issued by the government are very difficult, if not impossible, to implement… The worst-affected are from Muslim and Dalit communities… The question is: Why are such strict conditions put on sellers of meat when there are a number of small traders of eatables who are operating by the roadside and are victims of extortion by police and administration? …In milk and ghee, there is adulteration and use of chemicals to make illegitimately high profit. If the government is actually concerned about the health of the people, it should be equally strict about monitoring other trades too.”

Akhbar-e-Mushriq, in its editorial on April 1, writes: “Following the UP CM’s statement about illegal slaughterhouses, BJP workers were infuriated (taish mein aa gaye). In the crackdown, along with sellers of buffalo meat, sellers of mutton, chicken and even eggs were not spared and the situation took the form of a Muslim-government confrontation… The campaign against meat trade is a form of cultural fascism.”

Questioning EVMs

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been under much discussion following doubts expressed by senior leaders. Jadeed Khabar, in its editorial on April 3, writes: “After reports of a mock trial of EVMs at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh (where pressing any button reportedly showed a vote for BJP) the moral pressure on the EC has increased. But even now, the commission is claiming EVMs to be tamper-free and has rejected all accusations in this regard…The BJP had been rejecting all accusations, intoxicated as it was by its success in UP and Uttarakhand… It is the same BJP which had raised innumerable allegations against EVMs in the past. The party’s General Secretary, G.V.L Narasimha Rao, had even written a book on misuse of EVMs whose foreword was written by L.K. Advani and Subramanian Swamy had made a virulent speech against EVMs at its release function.”

Sahafat, in a commentary by Rajat Mona, a noted scientist and a member of Election Commission’s expert technical group for EVMs, says that “EVM machines are free from any kind of tampering.”

