The Urdu Press: Gauri’s murder

Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh

Siasat, in its editorial on September 8, writes: “Journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered in Bengaluru. This, in fact, is not the murder of an individual. This is a murder of a view point (nazariya). This is the viewpoint which opposes the fascist effort and its unholy endeavours… Pansare was killed in Pune. Dabholkar was killed. Kalburgi was killed in Karnataka. And now a crusading journalist, Gauri Lankesh, has been killed. This murder is a part of an organised conspiracy and this conspiracy is being hatched on the basis of ideology… Amazingly, the killers of such lovers of fairness and justice have become so audacious that inhuman comments are being passed about such persons, with the help of social media and it is regrettable that the prime minister is giving a silent support to those elements on social media.”

Inquilab, on September 10, writes: “A large section of the media, if not the entire media, has been terrified by this murder. But some sycophants, in the garb of being journalists, are detached from this situation and were busy finding a rationale for the murder and were unhappy that the needle of suspicion moved towards saffron elements… They also do not realise that the killers themselves did not try to hide this aspect of the murder. It seems that at the time of the murder, it was ensured, as far as possible, that the killing of Gauri Lankesh should be looked at from the prism it is being viewed from… It is possible that the killers wanted to send a message to other journalists who were raising their voice.”

Help the Rohingya

Commenting on the affidavit about Rohingyas submitted by the Central government to the Supreme Court, Inquilab, in its editorial on September 20, writes: “It is beyond understanding how the Rohingya staying in different states of India since 2012 (and some probably since 2008) suddenly became a threat to the security of India. And since when has the apprehension existed that they have links with terrorist organisations? Available details are contrary to this view. According to an NDTV report, the police record of these refugees is almost clean. A few police reports about them are of crimes of general nature… The government should at least accept the statement of J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on January 20 where, with regard to areas of her own state, she has clarified that no Rohingya refugee has been found involved in militancy (jangbaazi), none of them have any virus (jaraaseem) of extremism…With such facts on record, the Centre’s statement in the court is strange (ajeeb-o-ghareeb) and contrary to the humanist viewpoint…Apart from 40,000 Rohingya we have given shelter to Sri Lanka’s Tamils, Tibetans, Afghans and Bangladesh’s Chakma inhabitants. This is a charitable act (kaar-e-khair) that is expected of any government.”

Munsif, in its September 14 editorial writes: “It is imperative to look at this issue on the basis of humanism because this is a matter connected with helpless families and thousands of innocent children and old persons who have reached India, away from their country, without any support, with great hopes and expectations. But some organisations of the country and some former defence officers, looking at refugees with a religious angle, are creating a ghost (hawwa) of threat to the country’s security.”

Board’s Agenda

Commenting on the proceedings of the recent meeting of All-India Muslim Personal Board in Bhopal in Rashtirya Sahara (September 16), noted Islamic scholar, Akhtar-ul-Wasey, writes: “Mediapersons, intellectuals and a large section of women were giving great importance to the Bhopal meeting and it was hoped that some revolutionary decisions would be taken. But after the proceedings of the meeting came out in the Press, people were flabbergasted because in it neither there was any reaction to the Supreme Court’s judgement nor any solution offered after the nationwide hue and cry over triple talaq. There was the same disappointing attitude. All the members were talking of social reform as they have in the past. The main outcome of the Bhopal meeting was that the Qazi performing a nikah would urge the groom and the bride that… they should avoid talaq-e-bidat (triple talaq). “

Siasat, in its editorial on September 13, writes: “On a delicate matter like triple talaq, there was a need to initiate reforms within the Muslim community itself. Keeping in view the political and social conditions in the past, present and future and in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment the Board has realised its responsibility and taken a decision to take effective steps.”

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App