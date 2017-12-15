The Urdu Press: From vikas to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Questioning the BJP over avoiding a discussion on its performance at the Centre and in the states governed by it at the last stage of its election campaign in Gujarat, Inquilab, in its editorial on December 12, writes: “If economic development is made the issue, people would ask where it has actually taken place. Therefore, the BJP has sent ‘vikas’ on a long leave and gone back to its favourite way of expressing its views on communal issues. The prime minister went to the extent of stating, based on unconfirmed reports, that a meeting held at the residence of Mani Shankar Aiyar which included the former vice-president, former PM, Manmohan Singh, Pakistan’s high commissioner and a former Pakistani minister (among others), was concerning Gujarat elections. Reaching ‘Pakistan’ from ‘vikas’ clearly shows that talking of ‘vikas’ would have brought in only people’s annoyance and not their votes. Therefore, now, changing the issue, what had been done in the previous assembly elections in the state is being repeated again.”

Referring to the PM’s question as to why those having served in high positions in Pakistan’s army and intelligence agencies are talking of helping Ahmed Patel to become Gujarat’s chief minister, Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on the same day, quotes the statement of former Indian Army chief, Deepak Kapoor, that he was present at that meeting and “nothing more than India-Pakistan relations was discussed.” The newspaper notes: “Even senior BJP leader and actor, Shatrughan Sinha, has severely criticised the prime minister’s statement on the meeting of Congress leaders with the Pakistani high commissioner (and other personalities) and appealed to the PM to put a stop to communalising the environment and return to healthy politics and healthy electioneering.”

Jerusalem questions

Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on December 9, writes: “The announcement made by US President Donald Trump about recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was not unexpected. He had promised he would take this step during his election campaign. It is not that Trump had no idea of the outcome of such a decision… No country, other than Israel, has supported his decision because it is a violation of international conventions… Undoubtedly, it is a disastrous decision and its consequences are bound to be dangerous. Global equations will undergo changes apart from unrest intensifying in West Asia… Trump’s decision is a result of the actions and activities of Arab countries that are exerting their energies for weakening themselves and fighting each other…Would all Islamic countries formulate a united plan of action against this decision?”

Siasat, in its editorial on the same day, writes: “It is shameful that leaders of 50 Islamic countries, soon after Trump’s election as US President, had under his chairmanship in a conclave in Riyadh, expressed their solidarity with him despite his earlier announcement about his decision on Jerusalem… The announcement comes at a time when the Palestinian Authority and Hamas are becoming closer and the way is being cleared for one central government in Palestine instead of two separate governments… The implications of Trump’s decision is the acceptance of Jerusalem as a part of Israel even though the establishment of Israel itself is illegitimate as it is on the soil of Palestine.”

Sahafat, in its editorial, asks: “What would be the outcome of the sessions of the Security Council and the Arab League? Would Trump change his decision under pressure from the international community? Presently one does not see any such possibility.”

Obama’s counsel

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Musleemen’s Etemaad, in an editorial on December 4, writes: “The statement of former US president, Barrack Obama, about Indian Muslims, is a slap in the face of political forces who have been in power for years and yet there has been injustice with the largest minority of the country in an organised and planned manner on all fronts… Obama said that the manner in which a religious minority asserts being Indian with a sentiment of integration and triumph is an example that is not found in other countries. Therefore, Muslims should be encouraged and helped to prosper and feel comfortable. He had also said this to PM Narendra Modi, during his meeting with him. Even on his earlier visit as US president, he had expressed similar sentiments and stated that it is the responsibility of the government to provide security to religious minorities.”

MP Maulana Asrar-ul-Haque Qasimi, in his column in Hamara Samaj on December 6, writes: “Now, after over two-and-a-half years, Obama has felt the need to repeat his message because the situation with regard to religious intolerance has worsened instead of showing any improvement… And, when the ruling group itself is the cause of fear among Muslims, the conditions cannot change whether the country’s former vice president, Hamid Ansari, or the former US President, Obama, talk of improving the lot of Muslims.

