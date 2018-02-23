The Urdu Press: Big Bank Robbery

The PNB branch in Fort Mumbai from where Rs 11.300 Cr fraud has been spotted. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The PNB branch in Fort Mumbai from where Rs 11.300 Cr fraud has been spotted. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Commenting on the recent raids on the offices and properties connected with jeweller Nirav Modi, Inquilab’s editorial of February 17, notes: “This action could have been taken in 2016 when a jeweller from Bengaluru had revealed the Punjab National Bank scam in a letter to the PMO and warned that the accused might leave India. But it is regrettable that the government, that lays claims on transparency, did not take notice… The jeweller, Hari Prasad, had also revealed that there were at least 42 FIRs against companies operated by the mastermind of this scam, Nirav Modi, and his uncle, Mehul Choksi. Despite this, Nirav Modi was seen in the group photograph with the PM at the World Economic Forum at Davos. He was a part of the delegation of Indian CEOs that met the prime minister.”

Roznama Khabrein’s editorial on February 16 notes: “The prime minister had very emphatically said that ‘na khaoonga, na khaane doonga,’ and people still have faith in this statement… But corruption is growing in the vicinity of the PM and scams are being uncovered periodically… This scam could have its effect on other banks as well. The Punjab National Bank’s shares have fallen and the share market is experiencing an upheaval.”

India and Palestine

Commenting on the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palestine, Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on February 13, notes: “The PM breaking protocol to accord a warm reception to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his Israel visit earlier, were seen by a large section of the people with anxiety. They saw it as manifestations of the increasing bonhomie between Hindutva and Judaism. But the PM’s recent four-day visit to West Asia, especially Palestine, not only removed these anxieties, they also raised the stature of India, especially because Modi received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine. An effort was made to emphasise that despite the show of very cordial relations with Israel, there has been no change in India’s policy of friendship with Palestine.”

Siasat’s editorial of February 14, notes: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic visit to Palestine, expressed India’s support for the Palestinian cause and laid emphasis on dialogue for permanently resolving the crisis in that region. The PM, however, did not say anything about India’s stand on the issue of Jerusalem… In the past, India’s statements in support of Palestine reiterated that the country stands for an independent and stable Palestine, with its borders as in 1967 and East Jerusalem as its capital. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and, before him, in 2013, former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, spoke along these lines… But Prime Minister Modi’s statement at the end of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s visit carried no mention of Jerusalem. In his recent visit to Palestine too, Modi did not mention Jerusalem. Nor is there any mention of the future borders of Palestine… The Palestinian people were annoyed by US President Donald Trump’s remark about shifting Israel’s capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. India had then voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that supported the stand of Palestine on Jerusalem.”

Ayodhya issue

Roznama Khabrein’s editorial on February 10 notes: “The most important thing that came out during the February 8 hearing in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue is that the Chief Justice has given a decision on the line to be followed in the case. Justice Dipak Misra has clarified that this issue will be looked at only as a dispute regarding land and no pleas on the basis of faith (aastha), religious sentiments and politics would be heard… In the name of aastha, an appeal is made to the heart and not to mind… Meanwhile, opinions in favour of so-called conciliation and out-of-court settlement are being voiced in different quarters. Earlier, two members of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board had secretly met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Now, an honourable member of the board met him with a prior announcement about the meeting and put an offer to give up the claim on the Babri Masjid site. There is no principled or legal basis to such talk. As long as the real parties in the case are not ready for a mutual settlement, the effort would be nothing more than political jumping.”

Inquilab’s editorial on February 13 notes: “The basis behind the proposals of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Maulana Syed Salman Nadvi is difficult to understand. Both know that the controversy is not new. There have been hundreds of court hearings on this case. To move ahead before resolving the controversial case amounts to contempt of the court. The court has indeed talked of a possible out-of-court settlement. But only as one of the efforts in this direction. It did not speak of it as an issue between two individuals.”

Hamara Samaj’s editorial of February 18 describes the VHP’s Ram Rajya Rath Yatra as “intended to divide the votes of Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion”, close to the General Election of 2019. Ironically, the BJP has to resort to the ploy of its “marginalised leader, L K Advani,” in its bid for power, the paper writes.

