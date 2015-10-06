The Meaning Of Trump

Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump holds a Bible as he speaks during the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual fall dinner, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo)

What to make of the phenomenon of Donald Trump? After another debate in which he exhibited no knowledge of any policy question and a crass personal style, Trump stubbornly refuses to crumble away into well-deserved obscurity. In the short term, Trump is a problem for the Republican party and the American conservative movement that sustains him; in the long term, Trump, or Trump-ism, is a problem for the world.

Part of Trump’s appeal is celebrity, of course, and part of it is the daft American folk belief that the country’s complex problems can be solved by, as the saying goes, “running the government like a business”. Hence the national weakness for the populist billionaires who periodically emerge on the political scene: 1992 presidential candidate Ross Perot, tax-policy gadfly Warren Buffett, and, now Trump, the heir to an enormous New York City real-estate empire who has managed to convince a large slice of the Republican electorate that he owes his position in life to grit and shrewd deal-making rather than to an accident of birth.

Trump’s hallmark issue is immigration, particularly illegal immigration. There are resident in the US at least 11 million illegal aliens who come largely from Mexico and Latin America and who mostly entered the US by walking or wading across the poorly secured border with Mexico. In the 1980s, the Reagan administration signed off on an amnesty that normalised the status of illegals already present at that time, with the promise that this would be followed by serious action to secure the border. That never happened, and Trump’s big idea — building a coast-to-coast wall — is a reaction to that.

At the end of World War II, the US found itself in a peculiar position: It alone among the major economic powers had weathered the war without the destruction of its domestic industrial capacity. At the dawn of the postwar era, most of the US’s potential economic competitors were either smoking ruins (Germany, Japan) or under communist control. That situation was not meant to last, with Germany reconstituting its economic might and Japan emerging as an important economic force. American men’s wages had climbed rapidly in the immediate postwar era, but that came to a halt by 1973, when some economists estimate that men’s real wages in the US peaked. It was a short run, historically speaking, but when American men in 2015 talk about the American dream, what they generally mean is the unusual set of economic conditions that prevailed for about 25 years after the war.

Since then, American manufacturing output has continued to climb in real terms but manufacturing employment has declined as factories become more efficient, and manufacturing as a share of the economy has declined with the emergence of the technology and services sectors. Raised with expectations rooted in that postwar golden era, American men without high levels of education or valuable skills face what seems to them like relatively bleak prospects.

This has coincided with the rise of globalisation, which has emerged as the great villain in American populist discourse: Trade deficits with China and others are blamed for “hollowing out” an industrial base that is in fact not hollowed out at all, while immigrants are blamed for driving down working-class wages. There is an element of old-fashioned xenophobia, and more than a touch of racism, at work in this: The US runs a larger trade deficit with Germany than it does with any Central American country, but Trump never speaks about a German trade deficit. Trade deficits loom large in the American imagination only when associated with non-European peoples. In that sense, trade and immigration are sides of a coin: In addition to those illegals from Latin America, the US is home to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from Europe whose presence is tolerated with equanimity.

Trumpism is the political expression of the superstition that economic interactions with foreigners, especially brown foreigners, is inherently counterproductive. The implications of this for India are obvious, and they are not good. The Trump phenomenon may pass, but what he stands for is a permanent part of the American political culture — one that is unhappily growing more prominent.

Williamson is roving correspondent for the ‘National Review’ and author of ‘The End Is Near and It’s Going To Be Awesome’.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App