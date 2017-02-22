Telescope: The anything-for-votes show

Anything, it seems, to win votes. Does the exchange of such uncomplimentary, belligerent language suggest that the top leadership of all the main parties is uncertain about the outcome of the polls? Anything, it seems, to win votes. Does the exchange of such uncomplimentary, belligerent language suggest that the top leadership of all the main parties is uncertain about the outcome of the polls?

People just can’t stop shouting, can they? Switch from one news channel to another and it only becomes louder and more shrill, as if the latest medical research has indicated that for good health and longevity, you need to give your lungs and vocal chords a good, loud work-out.

The politicians and TV anchors have been yelling for years; the public is not far behind. In the Uttar Pradesh assembly campaign, Hindi news channels conduct live, open air debates where politicians are questioned and heckled by the anchor and the public. ABP, Aaj Tak, Zee News, Samachar Plus, amongst others, hold a daily “dangal” in different UP cities where everyone has a loudspeaker for a mouth.

Interestingly, the BJP and Samajwadi Party representatives are the most aggressive; SP’s Mohammad Abbas exercised his jaws throughout one show forcing the BJP representative to bare his teeth (Samachar Plus). Ditto on Prime News where the two parties bared their fangs. From such performances it seems that the BJP and SP consider each other their main rival in the state.

Politicians have also become louder and more obnoxious about each other. During the first three phases of polling, the speeches and the studio discussions we saw were comparatively subdued; now everyone from the prime minister and chief minister of UP to the Congress vice president and BSP’s Mayawati have let loose a fusillade of what CNN News 18 called, “crass verbal volleys, ridiculous inanities”.

Since Monday, TV news has gone to town with the PM calling the BSP “Behenji Sampatti Party” and Mayawati deriding him as “Negative Dalit Man” — whatever that means. Then there’s Rahul G nicknaming Modi “Gabbar” from Sholay and Akhilesh going after Amitabh Bachchan and the “gaddhe” of Gujarat while the PM warned of “grave” dangers if there was any discrimination between kabristan and shamshaan. Well, well, well — what will they say next?

And, why is anyone offended by Akhilesh’s “gaddhe” remark? In the TV commercial Akhilesh referred to, Amitabh Bachchan extols the virtues of the wild ass in Gujarat: He says that you shouldn’t mind if someone calls you a donkey because it isn’t an insult, it is a “tareeph ki thali”. Away from politics, Kangana Ranaut had Koffee With Karan (Star World) and made him drink it to the dregs. She reminded him of all the (un)kindest cuts and remarks he has made about her, her English and her talents in the past and then calmly watched him squirm, apologise — which he did.

K with K is normally a one hour-long in-house joke where the host and his filmi guests exchange friendly fire and sexually almost-explicit banter particularly about homosexuality — all according to script. Ranaut refused to play ball or to script. Asked if she had any friends in Bollywood she baldly said, “No”. It was quite a performance and poor Saif Ali Khan, the other guest on the show, was pretty much dumbfounded, alternately staring at the ceiling or readjusting his shirt cuffs.

One thing you can say of Johar is that he has been a wonderful ambassador for bringing homosexuality out of the closet and into television and cinema. Apart from K with K, on Dil Hai Hindustani (Star Plus) where he is one of the judges, he was asked to serenade someone and sportingly sang Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to music composer Shekhar. He has used the double entendre to great effect in making a taboo subject politically acceptable in TV talk.

Lastly, do watch Indian Idol (Sony): Several contestants are outstanding singers and judges like Sonu Nigam have been sound mentors. Also, catch up with Big Little Lies (Star HD Premiere) if for no other reason than to see Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in a TV drama-cum-mystery series playing unusual roles.