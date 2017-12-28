Telescope: News and prejudice

Picture for representation purpose Picture for representation purpose

Television promoted a self-styled guru who chose to bless fellow human beings with his urinated waters (Bigg Boss, Colors); another was caught with his pants down (Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh) and the yogi sponsor of all TV news and health products took to dancing and singing, instead (Om Shanti Om, Star Bharat).

Certain women played out of the box and captured a television audience normally reserved for men — Harmanpreet Kaur (and maybe even Honeypreet?), Mithali, Veda, and Co. nearly won the women’s cricket Champions Trophy and lorded it over Virat’s 11 who lost to Pakistan. (It can only be because they sport the Indian colours in a game that the news channels didn’t call them anti-national traitors and club them alongside Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.) There was also Gurmehar Kaur and Varnika Kundu, the latter hounded by a politician’s son and the former by trolls for saying that “war” not Pakistan killed her father. They were “just beautiful” “amazing”, and “terrific” — thank you, Ivanka’s Daddy — in their TV interviews.

Ivanka herself beat Daddy at his own celebrity game by shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi more often than Trump did in Hyderabad at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

It was a bad TV year for Opposition leaders like Mulayam Singh and son Akhilesh, Mayawati, Lalu & the family Yadav and the entire AIADMK, which single-handedly may be responsible for furthering the political careers of actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — but we get ahead of our story. That is next year’s news.

And what about Sasikala? How many times did we see her in that prison cell, walking in and out of the frame?

Meanwhile, whatever happened to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the man who held a press conference each time anyone called out his name but is missing from the media since the summer? Perhaps a CBI inquiry into his disappearance? Oh no, that name is in the mud, “kyon G” as Congress member Renuka Chowdhury asked after A. Raja and Kanimozhi were acquitted in the telecom case.

Kejriwal’s place as the darling of the TV camera has been taken over by another Yogi, Adityanath. After he became UP CM in April, he has been the reigning king of Hindi news TV. PM Modi, beware.

Also missing from the box are anchors Barkha Dutt, after decades at NDTV 24×7, and Karan To the Point Thapar (India Today). Television news channels don’t seem to have space for two of our best TV broadcasters — a sign that TV news has gone right around the bend? In their absence, the business channels and Faye D’Souza (Mirror Now) are the ones to watch out for.

Elections began 2017 with “Gabbar” and “gadhe” rudeness in UP and ended on a low in Gujarat with “neech” and gratuitous insults. For those who watch television far too closely, the difference between the two campaigns on television was that Rahul Gandhi emerged as the villain for both the BJP and those news channels which have espoused its cause. The nation knows who they are.

In fact, while Modi has dominated the year, Rahul has taken over the headlines in the last few months — for better or for worse.

Of course, the enemy No. 1 of TV news remained Pakistan, and terrorists in Kashmir — the mutilation of soldiers, DSP Ayub Pandit and the attack on Amarnath yatris, condemned both to the rogues’ gallery where only Vijay Mallya’s or Shashi Tharoor’s inequities could dislodge them on Times Now and Republic — oh yes, the latter made its debut this year celebrating the return of Arnab@#9 after a winter break.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan and Afrazul Khan were beaten, murdered as the battle for Hindutva continued where it had left off last year with cows, cowherds and cowards but coverage and outrage of such incidents didn’t raise the pitch in the debate studio.

That was reserved for hospitals: In Gorakhpur, after many children died tragically, and in NCR, where a Max Hospital allegedly overlooked a living child and overcharged for his treatment.

The Hardik sex tapes, the Padmavati dream sequence dreamt up by the Karni Sena boosted TV ratings when they dipped; so did Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “Aurangzeb”, Rahul’s Pidi (yes, every dog does have his day), and the Virushka wedding.

When a certain blonde-orange-haired gentleman who lives in a White House said the news was “unwatchable”, he described Indian TV news unintentionally but aptly. Between Chinese Doklam in the summer and Gujarati dhokla in the election season, TV news has gone to the outer limits of extreme prejudice. All pretence at balance has long been abandoned. Last year, we said the news on TV had died. This year, it has been buried or scattered to the winds.

Never thought the day would come when we’d agree with Donald the Trump in the Oval Office.

But then, that’s 2017, for you.

