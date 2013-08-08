Telangana trouble

The Sangh Parivar weekly Organiser published an editorial highlighting the Congress-led UPA governments reliance on electoral calculations in reaching a decision regarding Telangana. It further says these calculations are incorrect,and that this does not bode well for the Congress.The editorial also accuses the UPA government for procrastinating over Telangana,whose formation was one of their 2004 election promises. It says,by taking this decision in the last leg of the tenure,UPA is running away from the responsibility of creating and sustaining the state. It highlights how internal security challenges due to Akbaruddin Owaisi,new settlements of Rohingya Muslims in Hyderabad,and Naxals in the region have not been adequately taken care of. In an attempt to nullify the Jagan Reddy factor,the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress has timed the decision to perfection,says the editorial. It also laments Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh heading the consultations on the issue,saying: Forget about the alliance partners and opposition parties,there seems to be no consensus about the future and nature of Andhra Pradesh among the Congress leaders itself. According to the editorial,the NDA governments management of the creation of Jharkhand,Chhattisgarh and Uttaranchal in 2000,for which L.K. Advani managed the consultation process,is in contrast with the Congress entrusting this sensitive task to some party functionary. The editorial also points out the absence of a plan to tackle the upsurge of such demands from other parts of the country.

Opaque on transparency

Both Sangh Parivar weeklies express frustration at the governments move to amend the RTI Act in order to nullify the chief information commissioners order,bringing the six national parties under the ambit of the RTI. An editorial in Panchjanya,suggests that the move,which has support from across party lines,is a reflection of the corruption and insensitivity of the political class. The editorial criticises political parties for closing ranks and rallying against transparency. The Organiser skilfully attempts to exonerate the BJP for supporting a potential amendment by blaming the Congress for initiating the move. It has sought comments from leaders of all major political parties other than the BJP. The Organiser also carries an article written by a BJP spokesperson,that deflects attention from the partys position on political parties being

under the RTI and focuses,instead,on the non-inclusion of NGOs under the act.

kanwar yatra

Both Sangh Parivar weeklies made the kanwar yatra,undertaken by Hindus wearing saffron robes for a fortnight in the monsoon,their cover stories. While the Panchjanya describes this as a search for god in nature,the Organiser calls the pilgrimage a symbol of endurance and integrity.

While the kanwar yatra is undertaken for the Hindu god Shiva,both weeklies ensure that Lord Ram is not forgotten. Both prominently report from the Vishwa Hindu Parishads recent meeting at Guwahati and highlight the demand for a legislation,to be passed by Parliament in this monsoon session itself,to facilitate the building of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The reports also announce the launch of the 84 kos parikrama around Ayodhya from August 25 till September 13.

