Plunging to reality

What does all this imply for India? The benign global backdrop of 2017 is likely to be replaced by volatility. (Express photo/Partha Paul) What does all this imply for India? The benign global backdrop of 2017 is likely to be replaced by volatility. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

If somebody had just descended from Mars, and seen how global markets have been roiled over the last week, they would have been excused for thinking that the world had suffered a calamitous shock. Global stock indices lost 7 per cent of their value, US stocks suffered their worst fall in six years, $4 trillion of investor wealth was wiped out, and the global volatility index (also known as the “fear index”) reached its most elevated levels in 2.5 years. Was China experiencing a hard landing? Was the Euro Area unravelling? Had tensions with North Korea reached a breaking point?

None of these fears underpinned the sell-off. All it took was one jobs report to indicate that average hourly earnings for US workers had increased by 0.3 per cent month-on-month. This, along with revisions to previous months, meant that wages in the US had grown by 2.9 per cent year-on-year, the largest such increase since 2009. Expectations were 2.6 per cent, so all it took was a 0.3 percentage point miss. Hardly the stuff to induce global panic, one would think. So, this was panic not borne by economic weakness but, perversely, by economic strength. This in itself is revealing. Despite the strong economic data over the last year, unnprecedented monetary accommodation and the desire of some central banks to avoid roiling markets at all costs has expectedly led to a significant mispricing of risk.

Global markets have become so complacent that nothing would spoil the party, that massive amounts of froth have built up. Investors are so busy enjoying these self-fulfilling gains that they have progressively become sceptical of fundamental economic relationships: That diminishing slack would eventually lead to higher wages and prices, force central banks to normalise sooner, which would ultimately slow growth. In other words, markets have become so conditioned to being propped up by a ventilator (central banks), there are concerns that when the support stopped, the patient’s lungs would not be healthy out of sheer disuse.

But to understand why one jobs report became the trigger, it’s important to understand the context. The global economy has seen a sharp and synchronised upturn over the last year. US consumption has been solid for the last few years. What changed in 2017 was the disinflationary drags from emerging-market demand and the collapse in commodities faded. Consequently, corporate profits rose which, with healthy household demand, meant that the long-awaited corporate investment cycle finally commenced. Suddenly, the global economy had two engines of growth: Consumption and capex. The capex lift meant that global trade relationships resumed, with emerging markets — particularly in Asia — seeing strong exports fuelled by developed-country capex demand. China’s growth consistently surprised on the upside in 2017 and Europe becoming a growth engine was no longer an oxymoron. The spillover meant 65 per cent of emerging markets saw growth upgrades of more than one standard deviation. All this led to a self-reinforcing loop with growth driving positive sentiment which eased financial conditions as equity prices surged, credit spreads narrowed and risk assets benefited which, in turn, fuelled more growth.

Given these improving fundamentals, it was understandable that equity markets surged in 2017. If the run-up was only because of stronger growth it would have been understandable. Instead, markets began pricing in a goldilocks outcome, that despite strong growth, wages and prices would not rise commensurately, and central banks would continue normalising gradually. This belief prompted stocks and bonds to rally in tandem between March and September 2017.

Beneath this cyclical lift, however, is a global economy mired in structural malaise. Powerful demographic forces continue to slow labour-force gains in developed markets, as older workers move toward retirement. Measured productivity growth around the world has seen secular weakness after the global financial crisis and with developed-country labour markets approaching full employment productivity, growth can be expected to fade further as the quality of incremental employment gains decline. As a consequence, we believe global potential growth is a full percentage point below the actual growth last year.

When surging demand confronts a weak supply side, it’s inevitable that slack quickly gets eaten into. Unemployment rates in advanced economies are at their lowest in more than 20 years. It was inevitable that wages and prices would eventually rise, forcing central banks to tighten faster, and pull down growth towards the lower potential. But markets were unbelieving. Until recently, only two rate hikes by the US Fed were priced in 2018, despite the Fed delivering three hikes and balance sheet normalisation in 2017 and the unemployment rate falling further. It is against this backdrop that the increase in wages in January jolted the markets back to reality.

Some believe the sharp fall in markets triggered automatic de-risking in algorithmic trading, which accentuated the decline. So, markets may partially mean-revert as value investors come back at current levels. But the larger writing is on the wall. Despite the unemployment rate at 20-year lows, policy rates are almost 300 bps below their previous cycle highs. Even if one assumes potential growth — and therefore the neutral rate — has declined by 100 bps, central banks will still have to raise rates substantially. We expect the Fed to hike four times this year, but markets are still only pricing 2.5 hikes.

What does all this imply for India? The benign global backdrop of 2017 is likely to be replaced by volatility. With the run-up in oil prices, the current account deficit is on course to a six-year high. Further, the fiscal slippage has kept Indian bond markets on edge. It’s important that policymakers double-down on achieving this year’s deficit, keep a close eye on the current account, and do nothing to signal that macroeconomic stability will be compromised for higher growth. That would be the surest form of insurance amidst the gathering global storm.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App