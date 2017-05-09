Self-inflicted

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi with a bang. In 2013, it won 28 out of 70 assembly seats, forming a minority government. In 2015, it won 67 out of 70 assembly seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election in Delhi, it did not win any seat, but it performed credibly in a few places. In the election in Varanasi, where Narendra Modi was contesting, despite a relative paucity of funds, it came a creditable second, pushing the Congress to third place.

In Delhi, it came forward with a host of pro-people measures, from mohalla sabhas and clinics to free hospital care for those recommended by their clinics, new schools, increases in pay for ad hoc teachers in schools, new flyovers built below estimates, etc.

It did relatively well in the 2017 Punjab election too, getting 22 seats in the assembly, with two seats won by its ally, the Lok Insaf Party. But in the run-up to the election, it alienated two of its four MPs, Dharamvir Gandhi and Harinder Khalsa, the Punjab convener Sucha Singh Chottepur, and five local convenors. The Punjab media and national papers estimated that 30 AAP activists had left the party and joined the opposition.

For some inexplicable reason, the AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, did not announce a CM candidate, even though the formidable Captain Amarinder Singh was the Congress’s choice.

The final performance in the Punjab election, despite the writing on the wall, was a shock to Kejriwal and the AAP. In Delhi, the AAP became more confrontational, reacting to interventions in its governance by intrusive LGs, with the power-sharing issue yet to come up before a (delayed) Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, more than 20 AAP MLAs have been charged with various cases, the CM’s principal secretary, Rajendra Kumar, arrested from his office and released after months, with major charges against him disproved.

No union territory has ever been harassed as the Delhi government. There is no sign of this witch-hunt ending.

The AAP fought back, but on at least one occasion, bit off more than they could chew. The episode of unsubstantiated corruption charges against Delhi Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) President Arun Jaitley, a former law minister, was a self-goal. The now-Finance Minister Jaitley promptly filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and four others, asking for 10 crore rupees in damages. Instead of coming to a compromise, the AAP chose to be confrontational. They then requested their redoubtable lawyer, Ram Jethmalani, to get his Rs 3 crore-plus fees from the state exchequer, which was not permissible since this was a private suit over a “private wrong”. Even Jaitley is fighting this case at his own cost. Kejriwal appealed to the public to fund the AAP to fight the case. The fact that Jethmalani agreed to fight for free was played down.

Removing Jarnail Singh from the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat, to move him to Punjab , was again a double failure. Singh lost in Punjab; the AAP lost its deposit in the by-elections in Rajouri Garden. The episode highlighted how it was high time Kejriwal gave more priority to governance in Delhi. To be fair, the AAP gave little time to the Goa or Manipur polls too. The AAP must moderate its rhetoric now. Good governance necessitates a calm, non confrontational public posture. This self-constraint will help rebut criticisms claiming that AAP is over.

Delhi and Indian secularism need AAP — it must do the necessary re-tooling to stick to its original promises, with relatively quiet confidence. In the recent MCD polls, the BJP won a huge 181 wards out of 270. Well-known exit polls had predicted that the BJP would garner 43 per cent votes, AAP only 24 per cent, and Congress 23 per cent votes. But AAP had a vote share of 26.2 per cent in its first MCD election; it got only 48 wards with only 9.9 per cent less vote share than the BJP. Similarly, the Congress with a vote share of 21.1 per cent got only 30 seats. So, the AAP+Congress got a combined total of 47.3 per cent of the vote share — 11.3 per cent more than the vote share of the BJP. This is one of the negative factors in a “first-past- the-post” electoral system. A sizeable number of countries have thus gone in for proportional representation.

So, the hype, both from the media and the Sangh Parivar, was in fact heightened by disregarding the actual votes counted, though the AAP has done its own cause considerable harm too. Why reduce the narrative of the AAP to garbage or mosquito- borne diseases with a warning that there could be deadly consequences? Ironically, the official “Swachh Bharat” campaign, which also advocates a clean Indian, is rhetorically more inclusive and positive, though the slogan has yet to be matched by action. The AAP promised a waiver of house tax in residential areas, which MCD officials stated was against the rules. This was dropped. More overkill.

Yet, despite the assault of critical voices, this has not been the kind of rout claimed, as the votes show. Nor is this Delhi result sufficient for the AAP to consider it a referendum which necessitates Kejriwal’s resignation. Did Modi resign after the Mahagathbandhan’s success in Bihar? So, why double standards?

But the fact that AAP leaders, like Bhagwant Mann, debunked the EVM story and stated other factors were important is just one sign of the profound disquiet in the AAP. The Kapil Mishra “bribery by AK” episode seems to be an outcome of the AAP’s criticism of his ministry. It may lead to his exit. Others looking for greener pastures may emulate him. Those who had high hopes of the AAP will look forward to better governance and equanimity.

