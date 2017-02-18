Let Padmavati be

The idea of nudging Bhansali to rethink and redefine his movie-making is essentially a good thing. The idea of nudging Bhansali to rethink and redefine his movie-making is essentially a good thing.

In the recent clash between filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Jaipur-based Shri Rajput Karni Sena, over how to interpret the legend of Padmavati, it isn’t just creative freedom and violent censorship that are in opposition. There is a third front too: Art. Of course, the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali must be strongly condemned. Having said that, his aesthetics is of plastic flowers, hyperbole and inauthenticity, which he not only gets away with, but is feted for. For sure, creative freedom must apply to this form of expression too — yet it must also be said that there appears an inherent conflict between this and art. There is a limit to which we can have parodies paraded as history. The stranglehold bad philosophy and the terrible economics of Bollywood have on our popular cultural space today is, in my view, is deeply problematic. It is high time we stand up and point out, these emperors wear no clothes.

The idea of nudging Bhansali to rethink and redefine his movie-making is essentially a good thing. Ideally, his peers, who have supported him through online piety and by flooding media with op-ed pieces, should help out on this one. His earlier movies routinely lapsed into fragmentation and choppy direction, despite supposedly drawing from Dostoyevsky, Shakespeare (so loosely, that’s probably only publicity) and Nagnath S. Inamdar’s works. Really, the least we expect from a storyteller in any medium is coherence — but with Bhansali, all we are left with is a succession of arrhythmic scenes that won’t assimilate into a narrative.

I am sure I am offending many Bhansali fans as I am those who misinterpret this as a support for censorship or intimidation. It isn’t; this is instead a plea, a shout-out for, above all things, good art. Against Bhansali’s Saawariya, just juxtapose Shyam Benegal’s Katha Sagar series or Anurag Basu’s Tagore dramatisations for TV. Contrast the cinema of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela with the classy touch of other Shakespeare adaptations, with Maqbool or Omkara. Even Jodhaa-Akbar and Chittagong shine in the “historical film” category in their textures, narratives, the atmospherics and costumes of these movies, standing in sharp contrast to the blockbuster Bajirao Mastani— which is basically distorted history on steroids.

The raw, honest tomfoolery of a Sajid Khan or a Rohit Shetty film is preferable to this alternative, pretentious art which really isn’t. But why are our outrages over cinema political and not driven by a higher commitment to art? Why are our public spaces being drowned in kitsch? Why aren’t we offended by inauthenticity, by core concerns about quality anymore? In real life, I am an author so small-time, no one’s heard of me. And I can tell you, working in the arts in India is a miserable calling. Most of us would perish via starvation, but for kind family and friends (mine regularly take me out to lunch and air me, so that the creases smooth out).

Therefore, it hits me even harder that crores are so generously gifted to someone fundamentally unable to course-correct, despite repeated offences. The transition from disregarding the basic integrity of the milieu and its nuances in Devdas circa 2002 to 2017 does not appear to have been a learning experience for the filmmaker. Yet, big money seeps into such products in our society, where even books or education may go ignored. How wonderful if all the prosperity he enjoyed also endowed Bhansali with a certain sense of responsibility. If social causes are too passé, at least the basic integrity of art is surely owed something.

It’s not even just Bhansali though; the film fraternity cannot be forgiven for the awards that deify what he passes off as film-making. Bajirao Mastani pipped exquisitely crafted movies like Masaan, Piku, NH10, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bombay Velvet (heaven if you compare), Drishyam and Manjhi, among others, to sweep popular and serious awards for films released in 2015. That feels like an offence to those who like their historical fiction authentic, in line with research.

The only category movies like Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani, with all their inaccuracies, deserve awards in is “comedy”. Yet, the powers that be have actually in the past gone ahead and submitted a culturally off-kilter celluloid version of one of India’s most powerful novels to the Oscars; that is a shame in itself. A far more respectful recreation of the same text had been demonstrated, set in the contemporary context at that, by Anurag Kashyap who made Dev. D with great finesse.

I denounce the Karni Sena’s methods but I wish someone had stopped Bhansali, nudged him to reconsider the desecration of much revered texts. Or to point out the limits of cinematic recreating. How noble if self-censorship and a greater commitment to art overrode populism: Quite unfortunately, in the case of Padmavati, violence did.

The author is a Bangalore-based novelist and has written ‘Tread Softly’