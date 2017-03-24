Sanjay Bangar, R Sridhar get 50 per cent salary hike

Sanjay Bangar (Source: BCCI) Sanjay Bangar (Source: BCCI)

THE BOARD of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to give a 50 per cent pay hike to the assistant coaches of the Indian team, which means batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will see their salary burgeoning to approximately Rs 15 lakh each per month.

Bangar and Sridhar had till now been earning Rs 10 lakh per month (that’s Rs 1 crore for a period of 10 months as they are not paid for the two-month Indian Premier League window). It’s learnt that they had requested for the hike for quite some time after having spent more than two years with the senior team. They had also asked the board to bring in contracts for the support staff.

However, none of the former bosses of the Indian board are believed to have shown any inclination to pay heed to their requests till the committee of administrators (COA) finally decided to finalise the increment for Bangar and Sridhar on Thursday.

Last month, the support staff had turned down a proposed 25 per cent hike insisting that they had been promised a 100 per cent raise by the previous BCCI regime.

The matter, it’s learnt, was then taken up by head coach Anil Kumble who got into discussions with the COA which eventually resulted in the 50 per cent hike.

On Wednesday, the COA had announced a 100 per cent raise for the centrally contracted players, which might have had a role to play here as well.

“There are no contracts for the support staff and their salaries had not been increased for the past two years. If they can double the pay in the players’ annual contracts, the COA felt that the support staff too deserved at least a 50 per cent hike,” a source in the board confirmed.

During the England Test series last year, Bangar and Sridhar had met with the then secretary Ajay Shirke before raising the matter with president Anurag Thakur, both of whom had agreed to look into the matter. That is before both Thakur and Shirke were removed from the posts by the Supreme Court, leaving the matter in limbo till the COA decided to take it up.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri then came up with a new proposal with regards to revised salaries last month — the 25 per cent raise — but it fell well below the support staff’s expectations.

