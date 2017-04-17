Rule of lawlessness

In Picture, Maoist Leader Balkrishna Dhungel (Source: facebook.com/balkrishna.dhungel) In Picture, Maoist Leader Balkrishna Dhungel (Source: facebook.com/balkrishna.dhungel)

Nepal’s New Year — Bikram Sambat 2074 — began Friday with no clear sense of direction ahead. Instead, the Supreme Court expressed concern if Nepal was going to be a “lawful” country. In an unprecedented move, the apex court issued an arrest warrant against Balkrishna Dhungel, a Maoist leader and former parliamentarian, who has been convicted in a murder case. It gave the police chief a week’s time to arrest him.

The unusual order from the Supreme Court came on New Year’s eve while dispensing with a petition filed by a human rights activist and lawyer, Dinesh Tripathi. Tripathi had alleged that Dhungel publicly threatened to physically harm at least two former chief justices and many other judges. If the government agencies keep quiet when the judiciary face threats and intimidation from absconding convicts, judges and courts will lose relevance, Justice Anand Mohan Bhattarai said.

Dhungel’s case is a unique one. The Supreme Court ruled him guilty in a murder case seven years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Dhungel was then a member of parliament. Baburam Bhattarai, the Maoist leader who was then Prime Minister, decided to annul the conviction. But Bhattarai’s plea that it was a “political crime” was turned down by the apex court. Subhash Nembang, then Speaker of the House, chose not to terminate the membership of Dhungel: He said he was unsure if the conviction took away Dhungel’s eligibility to continue as a member of the House. And, no political party called for his expulsion from the parliament.

In fact, this is how Nepal’s key political parties — the Maoists, Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist — have conducted themselves on matters like the sanctity of the rule of law and due process in their blind pursuit for power. In a bid to ensure a pliant judiciary, they even filled up the apex court with their nominees.

Unfortunately, Dhungel’s case is not an isolated example of institutionalised lawlessness. Over 17,000 people were killed in the Maoist insurgency that lasted for a decade from 1996. The ruling Maoist party wants general amnesty granted in all the cases that involve human rights violations. However, a Supreme Court judgment stands in the way. As a result, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission continues to remain idle without being able to pursue any of the 58,000 plus rights violation cases filed before it. The inability to investigate these cases and bring the guilty to trial — a main provision of the peace accord signed in late 2006 — could delegitimise the peace process and the political changes it heralded.

Key political parties hope that with time human rights violations will fade from public memory. Last week, Maoist leader and Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal went out of the way to appease the Nepal Army — the state force that the Maoist guerrillas fought during the insurgency. He said to them that “the main responsibility to protect the constitution and democracy falls on you”. During the peace process, the Maoists, a large chunk of the Nepali media, the civil society as well as the international community, had vilified the state army as the bigger villain. The government had even paid Rs 1 million to families of Maoists who were killed during the conflict; the dead were also declared “martyrs”.

The People’s Liberation Army has since been dissolved. Now, Dahal has no option but to appease the state army if he wishes to win its support for his government’s amnesty plan. However, the apex court’s refusal to comply with the stand of the political parties in the Dhungel case may pit the judiciary against the executive. It may be a sign that the bonhomie the two institutions enjoyed is now set to become a thing of the past.

Since the peace process is directly linked to the radical political course Nepal embarked on in 2006, its key actors will be more vulnerable now than ever before. Just the other day, the former king, Gyanendra Shah, said political parties acted against the understanding they had reached with him in April 2006 when he revived the parliament. He implied that abolishing the monarchy was not part of the understanding. But he “quietly supported it” in the hope that leaders will work in the interest of the country and the people. He also said a visible deterioration in the separation of powers and relations between the executive, judiciary and legislature did not bode well for democracy.

A vast majority of the people concur with Shah’s view. With political parties in disarray and the apex court doubting.

Nepal’s credential as a “law-based state”, a serious course correction may be necessary to get the country going.

yubaraj.ghimire@expressindia.com.

