Don’t preach to the ABVP

Douglas Kellner and Michael Wolf would be least surprised to witness the manner in which things unfolded at Ramjas on February 22, both at the time of the incident and during its follow-up. While it’s nobody’s concern to discuss whom to invite at a seminar, it is everybody’s democratic right to air their dissent at somebody’s participation at a public event. In fact, that’s what the spirit of the word “public” refers to. Had this been a private affair, nobody would have bothered.

What transpired provided enough fodder for consumers of media stories for about a week. All standards of ethical behaviour and non-violent preaching came pouring in from left-leaning leaders, commoners and the media. Within hours of the incident, when many of us were not aware of it, a prominent media outlet wasted no time in calling ABVP a “bunch of hooligans”, although it remained silent when pictures of Prashant Mukherjee, a state-level office-bearer of SFI went viral a day or two later. Does that smell of conspiracy, as pointed out by Makarand Paranjape (‘What Ramjas taught’, IE, March 4)? Of course it does.

Indeed, there’s a larger story behind the dynamic of how left politics has operated for more than 50 years now. Paranjape seems to get entangled within the web of the conspiracy. His reasoning has seemingly followed the classical trajectory of a leftist thinker who calls Umar Khalid a “radical” and rates the ABVP as something mean, not worth mentioning when it comes to something as sophisticated as peaceful protest. His advice, to take a leaf out of the tactic employed by left parties, is sufficient evidence of his endorsement of their theory and methods. Thus, unfortunately, Paranjape needs a pill of the same medicine he advocates for ABVP — developing awareness of the hidden agenda that the left is on its way to achieve.

Firstly, what he does not take into account is that the ABVP was not involved in any tussle at the beginning of the controversy. The opposition came from a group of students of Ramjas College, supported by some teachers. How did the ABVP get dragged into the ruckus? Simply because they lead the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU). Had it not been so, there could have been some other way by which the ignoble designs of the left brigade would have been successful in naming and shaming the ABVP.

The question Paranjape must ask himself is: Do we have the luxury to sit back and keep avoiding a confrontation? I think that’s not possible, given the conditions where media spectacles are being manufactured; there’s no point in playing the waiting game.

Secondly, Paranjape also makes the mistake of equating the ABVP with the BJP and prescribing a similar modus operandi for both. There’s a difference between student politics, and politics involving a quest for power. As a result, there is a huge gap in the role and goal of both these organisations. Electoral success is not the solitary goal of the ABVP. Moreover, having faces acceptable to one and all from within the ranks of the ABVP is neither possible, nor advisable. Student politics ought to be based on dedication and passion for one’s cause. There should be no room for manipulation.

Thirdly, there is a vital aspect that Paranjape could not see owing to a vision marred by a well-knit colonial conspiracy after Macaulay. Anything that’s charged with passion is barbaric, even if it means reacting to an assault on things close to one’s heart. It has been proven through neuroscience that tasting bitter food and thinking of bitterness result in similar mental responses. Hence, calling one’s country mother and showing the respect that is due to one’s mother could possibly coincide.

Thus, any heated exchange that took place at Ramjas College is a result of youthful reaction. It’s strange to look at such ignorance among our professors who don’t apply the advantage of experience to distinguish between a real criminal act and youthful aggression in general. When there is a need to amend criminal laws in the light of novel understandings of human nature being developed every day due to advances made by neuroscience, we are still caught up in preaching perfect non-violence.

Do the leftists have the courage to preach non-violence? Are we not aware of the bloodshed of Stalinist Russia or the massacre at Tiananmen Square? Historical facts apart, why did Paranjape remain silent on Prashant Mukherjee’s picture? Was it a tactical silence? Why did the media downplay the evidence? Besides, what was the ABVP’s role in Akhlaq’s murder? How was the ABVP involved with Rohith Vemula’s suicide? Can anyone prove #ShutDownJNU was an ABVP campaign?

This set of questions is representative of just a handful of the occasions when the left brigade has successfully indicted the ABVP without reason. The ABVP is not ill-equipped, nor does it need to mimic somebody else’s tactics. It needs to handle the politics of media spectacles in a better manner.