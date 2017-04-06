Poetry, in dark times

Poetry explores and manifests the wonder, the mystery, the complexities, the tangibleness and the intangibleness of the world. (Representational photo) Poetry explores and manifests the wonder, the mystery, the complexities, the tangibleness and the intangibleness of the world. (Representational photo)

We talk about the “rhythm of life” and sometimes lament that our age has lost it. It is that same rhythm of life that roots poetry in the world. Without the rythm, there would be no poetry. In poetry, all too often, this rhythm of life also shapes the rhythm of language — a unique human invention. No language is possible without life; nor is life, at least human life, possible without language. Poetry is created in language and with life. Poetry has a multi-layered, complex but passionate relationship with the world: Poetry is born out of love and lure for the world.

The world, in this context, is both the earth and the times. One may acknowledge that this earth is merely earth for birds, animals, forests, rivers etc, but for human beings it is also a world. The earth has been transformed into the world by language. We could also say that language, God, spirituality are all uniquely human inventions.

But for a moment leave aside these reflective notions and look at the world we inhabit. The times are, perhaps, the most violent we have known in human history. The violence manifests in more than a hundred civil wars going on at the moment around the globe and widespread terrorism, fundamentalism, murderous ethos, civil strife, migration, displacement etc. Then there is also the violence of religious bigotry, communalism, Naxalism, domestic violence; violence against Dalits-women-minorities-dissenters; growing violence in fashion, sports, entertainment and media.

One of the ironies of our globalised world is that there is a massive “othering”. These “others” are of all kinds: Caste, creed, religion, language, ideology.

The world is facing homogenisation and the tyranny of uniformity. In our world, liberal ideas and imagination are under constant and severe assault. An insidious campaign has been launched for the misappropriation of memory and promoting massive amnesia.

We are currently in the grip of a new “godownism” — a widely held belief that material things can change the world, not ideas. In the world today there are no major dreams, only nightmares or dreams of the trivial. There is new “Samvad-rati”— incessant talk but a shrinking of language. In fact, there is a shortage of words: Media and technology display and promote a deficit of full-blooded, rich, wide-ranging language.

Religions are now violent-aggressive-militant and have lost all spirituality, the concern for others and ecological responsibility. In a post-truth, fact-free world, there is now a dominant politics without ideas or alternatives. Truth is a minority, lies are popular and commanding. And the world of love, longing, desire, solidarity, concern are getting increasingly marginalised even though they survive and persist.

Against such a gruesome scenario, poetry continues, maintaining a “difficult grace”, to celebrate, adore, evoke, explore the world in its many temporal and timeless aspects. Poetry explores and manifests the wonder, the mystery, the complexities, the tangibleness and the intangibleness of the world. Poetry endeavours to articulate, affirm and acknowledge the human in the world.

Poetry asserts that despite all the anti-human forces at work, cruelly and relentlessly, the world has a lot of humanness surviving and is active and alive. Poetry is primarily a genre of memory — it is a ceaseless struggle against forgetting. It does not let you forget but also inspires you to unfailingly forgive. Poetry is a site of self-incrimination: It invariably desists from accusing others. All too often, it confesses its own complicity and responsibility. It somewhat biblically believes in the dictum: “Judge not, for ye shall be judged”. It, no doubt, chooses but refrains from judging. Poetry keeps away from “othering”. In its best creative moments, it demolishes the dichotomy of “us” and “them”. It makes us feel and realise that “we” are “them”, “they” are “us”.

Unlike religion and science, poetry does not posit or expect any belief in absolute truths. Those forces or individuals who claim to have absolute truths in their grasp tend to turn dictatorial and tyrannical. Truth usually does not admit any contradictions or imperfections. It is unitarian. It is, therefore, not of much use for poetry. Poetry abides by the plurality of life and existence. Perhaps poetry follows reality which is plural, anachronistic, full of contradictions. Against the tyranny of truth, poetry remains a partisan of democratic reality. Against the arrogance of power, wealth, and hierarchy, poetry proposes both humility and defiance. Poetry offers an unannounced satyagraha against simplification, generalisation and totalisation. The god of poetry resides in the details, in specifics. It refuses to accept or offer generalised, simplified, totalised versions of life, reality, the world. Poetry exceeds, supersedes, sometimes dares to violate limits of time and space, moral boundaries, enclosures created by convention. Within its own spatial and temporal limits, poetry always strives to be limitless.

In India, poetry was free before political freedom. Bengali poetry, Urdu poetry, Punjabi and Sindhi poetry do not recognise Partition. Poets and poetry might today be the last ramparts of conscience. Poetry is a form of dynamic resistance. Poetry vitalises, rejuvenates, strengthens and expands moral imagination and moral endurance. Poetry connects time and the timeless, history and eternity. Poetry is a republic of imagination — a site where humanity matters the most, not caste-creed- belief-ideology. Rabindranath Tagore said that even a small candle illumines the world: Poetry is not a small candle, it illumines the world and the world needs such illumination in these dark times.

