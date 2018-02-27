Art of scam management

Corruption and plutocracy were major issues in the 2014 election. Those issues helped delegitimise the UPA government. It is now worth asking how they are going to play out in the near future in the wake of the so-called Nirav Modi scam, and what ramifications they might have for India’s political and institutional life. One of the ironical consequences of the scam may be to subtly take corruption off the political agenda.
The Narendra Modi government is taking a political hit on this scam. It has deeply punctured its bombast and claims to providing a corruption-free India. The image of the wealthy allegedly scooting off to foreign lands with their loot while the poor were made to stand in line for their own money, is a damaging one. But there are significant political differences that make it unlikely that this scam will lead to a political crescendo against corruption in the near future.
The UPA was accused of direct looting of state assets, with many ministers running individual fiefdoms. In this case, the charge is more weakness, incompetence and inability to eradicate scams. It will take more to translate this into an allegation of corruption. The charges of looting by government have yet to stick. In the case of the UPA, the political charge was more potent because it was, at least at that time, made by new actors on the scene — an anti-corruption movement, an institution like the CAG, both of which at that time were not associated with political baggage. The anti-corruption movement has fizzled out and the AAP is now too caught up in its own complications to be a credible new face of anti-corruption. The former CAG, Vinod Rai, by so closely working with the BJP government, has retrospectively damaged the credibility of independent institutions. The Opposition still has too many skeletons in its cupboards. The bearers of the charges of corruption no longer carry much moral imprimatur themselves.
Prime Minister Modi so far has managed to insulate himself from being drawn in as a target. Demonetisation did little to dent corruption. But for a while, it signalled a willingness to act with bold intent. So far, the government has also been able to live off the fact that they inherited a deeply corrupt and scam-ridden system. But four years in power makes blaming previous governments a strategy with diminishing marginal returns. The government had managed to create a buzz that at a transactional level, ministerial corruption is down. This does not necessarily mean that this government is any less plutocratic. All it means is that the plutocracy and corruption are managed more centrally and tightly, so that a large number of actors cannot create the kind of free-for-all that was associated with the UPA. It also means that corruption has probably become more insidious, and uses different instruments. But the perception that transactional corruption is down has, to a certain degree, protected the Prime Minister. The BJP is still banking on this.
The UPA could not, when faced with charges of corruption, exercise control over a range of institutions from the media to courts. Courts, civil society mobilisations, media interventions, all could work in unison to delegitimise government. This government has consistently been able to control and deflect all these institutions to make any discussion of corruption in government nearly impossible. The courts, which on mere suspicion, would order investigations, now seem to have discovered a higher standard of proof for taking on those in power; much of the media is practically unable to run or follow through on corruption investigations. The media that could run campaigns on innuendo, now cannot even report facts. Civil society is too fragmented and still weathering the blows of its past failures to provide a focal point. Indeed, India should worry that its plutocracy now runs deeper: It is no longer just about making money, but ensuring that all independent institutions are subject to so much control that the issue of corruption and plutocracy cannot even be openly discussed. But in political terms, this control did manage to keep corruption off the political agenda.
It is in this context that the PNB scam has cracked open a door. It has exploded the idea that somehow India had qualitatively changed since 2014 on governance parameters. The government has used corruption as an argument to create the elements of a vast surveillance state. But the core institutions required to combat corruption — the CBI, CVC, prosecutors’ office, regulatory agencies and the judiciary — remain hit and miss affairs, to put it politely. The mechanisms of electoral financing being put in place through electoral bonds reduce, rather than increase, transparency. What the PNB scam underscores is that combating scams and corruption requires the slow boring of hard boards across of a range of institutions, not dramatic gestures that are more about seeing to be doing things than actually achieving the objective.
There are two likely outcomes from this scam. Institutional responses to crises are always to tighten controls, increase verification, and generally increase transaction costs, rather than being smart. The second is that having let the rich off the hook the government will be even more pressured to be populist. The perceptions that a government is veering back to plutocracy inevitably breeds more government control and populism. The chances of both increasing are greater.
In the short run, there will be institutionally a lot of pressure on government to strengthen its anti-corruption credentials. But the problem is that even after four years it does not have too many instruments to do so. It cannot now easily pull off another stunt like demonetisation without invoking incredulity. Its other option would be to secure high-profile prosecutions as a statement of its intent; find someone who can satiate the public appetite by signalling that the guilty are indeed being punished. But this is easier said than done in our system where so many of the background systems are broken.
So, politically, what this means is this: The BJP thought it had a huge rhetorical advantage on corruption but it now increasingly looks like this issue will be a draw. The draw will be a kind of victory for the Congress because it takes away the BJP’s trump card, even if it does not lead to an anti-BJP crescendo. But a political draw on the corruption issue will mean the issue will get taken off the institutional agenda. There will be no pressure point for the regeneration of institutions, even as the eternal political pantomime on corruption gets played out.
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:31 amWhat were the CUTLoond Kutta's doing while these Billionaires got away. Isnt this your Country Mehta Roul and all the Kutta's who are barking now? When did Nirav Modi get this money? You got it. During UPA times. Who caught it? Yes it was the BJP times. Case Closed.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:29 amNarendra Modi was the self-proclaimed “chowkidar” of the public’s money on his campaign run as the BJP’s PM candidate and had promised to “end the loot of public money”. Yet, even after Nirav Modi and his family including his wife, brother Neeshal Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi left the country, he managed a photograph with the prime minister in Davos. The PMO had also not acted on a whistleblower letter with extensive details about the shenanigans of the Choksi-Modi duo, which was sent in 2016. Interestingly, CBI only registered a case against Nirav Modi on January 29, the day after the Davos summit ended. Was this a coincidence? Nirav had left the country on January 1. His wife left on January 6 Mehul Choksi left on January 4. Nirav Modi’s picture with the CEO delegation posing with the prime minister was tweeted by both the MEA and PMO Twitter handles.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:36 amThe MEA chose to go with a glowing header: “Together we can! PM narendramodi with Indian CEOs present at the WorldEconomicForum working hand-in-hand towards a brighter future for the country.”Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:13 amFor those Indians who have never, and never will in a hundred generations, own a Rolls Royce Ghost (Nirav Modi’s preferred set of wheels), the sums estimated to have simply vaporised through some extremely swift moves in this fraud could induce hallucinations. Yet, it is the money that belongs to them – 99 of the country’s population – that ultimately bails out the banks that bails out the scamsters, who quite possibly bail out politicians in search of handsome electoral wins and the enduring affection of the 99 . This chain of causality can only be broken if regulatory agencies and the media perform the function of the chowkidar, to borrow an evocative expression used by Prime Minister Modi to mean the Ultimate Guardian of the Country’s Resources. It is, at least in theory, through the power of their chowkidari, their alertness, their questioning, their investigative stories, that the media can expose the Nirav Modis and Mehul Bhais before – not after – they’ve robbed the bank.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:18 amHow Many Billionaires Will Get Away While India’s ‘Chowkidar’ Looks On?How Many Billionaires Will Get Away While India’s ‘Chowkidar’ Looks On?Under Narendra Modi’s rule, a string of well-connected businessmen have been able to escape legal consequences.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:30 amWhat were the CUTLoond Kutta's doing while these Billionaires got away. Isnt this your Country Mehta Roul and all the Kutta's who are barking now? When did Nirav Modi get this money? You got it. During UPA times. Who caught it? Yes it was the BJP times. Case Closed.
- Feb 27, 2018 at 1:47 amThe most poorly kept secret of business operations in India – which is also the main cause of bank scams and wilful loan defaults by businesses – is that promoters greatly in e project costs against which they access bigger bank loans. A good part of this money is used to build the personal wealth of promoters and to fund political parties. So has this changed in the “new India with new rules”? Going by the cur scenario, very little has changed.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 1:51 amWhether it is the diamond business or a big infrastructure project, the modus ope i remains the same – in e project costs and get the banks and taxpayers to foot the bill.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:05 amAs we debate these issues in light of the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi scam, the finance ministry has appealed strongly in the customs appellate tribunal for the re-examination of a case of alleged over-invoicing of power equipment imports to the tune of nearly Rs 4,000 crore against the Adani Group. Over-invoicing of imports, if proven, is tantamount to illegal diversion of borrowed bank funds. Therefore, it must be treated as wilful default.
- Feb 27, 2018 at 1:42 amMany new facts have emerged in case of Nirav Modi who, alongwith his other diamond businessmen friends, was successful to siphon off 4 Billion Dollars out of India by over Invoicing while importing unpolished diamond. It is reported that import of diamond in India went up 4 times during April to November, 2017. Export of pearls, semi finished and finished diamonds fell in the same period. Diamond trade is the safest route for money laundering.Reply
