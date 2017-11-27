Once upon a queen

India, with its casteism and communalism, has not always been a tolerant country. But now, the intolerant seem to have unchecked freedom and platforms. India, with its casteism and communalism, has not always been a tolerant country. But now, the intolerant seem to have unchecked freedom and platforms.

I am an actor and occasional writer. In 2004, I knew a hippopotamus, named Gloria. This is what I wrote for her: Gloria is so glorious/She bathes all day/And rests while I’m away/She hangs with her friends/And makes plan for a future far away/She is proud and carries that sass/Cause her girlies got her back/And you don’t want to upset the glorious gang/If the lid goes off you’ll be banged/So, my friend, please be wise/Look at your size and imagine the cries.

In 2005, America made Madagascar. They put Gloria in a zoo and made her befriend a lion, a giraffe and a donkey. As if this wasn’t enough, in 2008, they made Gloria fall in love with a giraffe. That’s sacrilegious! How could they? Don’t they know anything about hippos? They don’t do these unholy things. They are proud and well respected. Dreamworks studios has crossed all boundaries and must pay for their sins.

Imagine if this was true? And I made a big enchilada about this? Oh dear, I would be mocked and laughed at, all day long.

Back home in India, Padmavati experienced a similar journey. A fictional poem turned into a drama which then got picked up by a director, several centuries later, to make into a film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is seen by many in the fraternity as a director who creates magic on screen. This is what he set out to do with Padmavati. He picked Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, a combination for the classes and the masses. A love triangle, if told without restraints on creativity, would have been a great entertainer. Instead, Bhansali is now seen on trips to Rajasthan to plead and beg the Rajput Karni Sena to allow his film to release.

In all this drama, Padukone is a major player. She plays the eponymous character. Whether or not she’s the main protagonist is something only Bhansali can say. But, because she’s a woman and is seen to be depicting Padmavati, she’s carrying the world upon her shoulders. The world of fading Rajput pride — their honour — their values. She must feel ashamed, says the mob, for doing such grave injustice to the memory of a fictional character. In the real world, Rajput women never dance, nor do they wear the clothes Deepika has worn in the film. They never talk to Muslim men nor come into any sort of proximity with them. When it comes to keeping the race pure, they perform self-immolation for the pride of the clan, and then, no one can raise a finger at them. If all of this was true, I would be the first one to shut shop and go home. But it’s not.

Story-telling has always been part of human existence. The great thing about stories is that they let you go wild in your imagination. Mumbai thrives on this. I thrive on it. I earn my daily bread through stories. Now, a gang is saying that even our imagination will be curbed and monitored. Malik Muhammad Jayasi created Padmavati and went all out with the drama, tragedy, love and the ultimate sacrifice. Several centuries later, Bhansali also wanted to let his imagination play with the story but was warned against doing so. As an actor, Padukone would have wanted to make this character her own. She played Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tara in Tamasha. Do we expect all the Naina Talwars of the world to relate to that film? Or do we expect parents of all the Taras in the world to take offence to Tamasha if they don’t like some aspects of the character?

No, because this is fiction and needs to be treated as such. Not as immutable truth.

As a woman and a fellow artist, I understand the agony that Deepika Padukone must be going through. You give two years of your life to a mega-project like Padmavati, pour your blood and sweat in it, only to realise that your work might not see the light of day. A handful of people on the fringes of the discourse is who you need to appeal to and beg for showing your work. Even if you can wrap your head around that, you get insulted and threatened for doing your job.

India, with its casteism and communalism, has not always been a tolerant country. But now, the intolerant seem to have unchecked freedom and platforms.

I want to try and see the silver lining in all this. The film, hopefully, will be viewed by a large number of people. Some will like it, some will be critical. Hopefully, most people will disregard the pointless controversy and then, freedom of speech will win. The “fringe” that opposed Padmavati will continue to exist. But those who are creative will continue to create.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App