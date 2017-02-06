Next Door Nepal: Perils of a partisan bench

K P Oli with Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki. (Source: Supremecourt.gov.np) K P Oli with Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki. (Source: Supremecourt.gov.np)

Nepal’s supreme court in general, and Chief Justice Sushila Karki in particular, may heave a sigh of relief for now. The Nepal Bar as well as the Supreme Court Bar Association have withdrawn their proposed boycott of the bench. This follows an understanding between the two sides over the appointment of 80 judges to the seven high courts proposed for the country. However, it would be premature to assume that the standoff between the apex court and the lawyers is over. The apex court will have to prove its efficiency, fairness and impartiality in the days to come.

The current row between the bar and the bench is a sequel to the appointment of judges by the five-member judicial council headed by the chief justice — two members of the council boycotted in protest. The appointment of the judges has been challenged in court. Despite the Nepal Bar and the Supreme Court Bar Association’s conditional understanding with the chief justice, attorney general Raman Shrestha has said he and his office would not defend the judicial council when the case comes up for hearing.

Nepal’s constitutional bodies as well as the country’s judiciary have come under serious executive and political control in recent times. This is particularly so after the “party quota” system that gives political parties a say in the appointment of constitutional authorities, based on their strength in parliament. There is speculation that the bar office bearers were asked by their respective political bosses to not take their confrontation with the chief justice too far.

About a fourth of the judges appointed to the high court are from the quota of the Nepali Congress. The list includes close relatives of two powerful ministers. There was apparently no scrutiny about the antecedents of these appointees and there was no assessment of their suitability for the posts in question. In the debate over whether the bench should comprise jurists with a political background, chief justice Karki has held that their antecedents should not come in the way of the appointment of judges. She added a rider though. Karki stressed that, “you must shed your political affiliation once you are on the bench”. But it remains to be seen if the chief justice’s directive cuts any ice with the votaries of the judiciary’s independence — as well as the people in general.

Nepal’s current judicial council also comprises the law minister, a Maoist. In addition, the Nepal Bar has nominated a Nepal Congress supporter and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has nominated a pro-Maoist lawyer to the council.

With partisan politics casting its shadow on the judiciary, the difference of opinion amongst the judges is palpable. The chief justice has not yet formed the mandatory constitutional bench. The delay is all the more worrisome since it is more than six months that she took charge. The alliance in the court indicates that Karki is more comfortable with the junior judges than the senior ones who will be occupying the crucial constitutional component of the apex court. But the general concern over the independence of the judiciary may boil down to organised protest if the judiciary displays loyalty to its political bosses.

The Maoists gave up their earlier campaign for a “judiciary accountable to the legislature” following a large-scale protest. But the Maoists ultimately got what they wanted. The pro-democracy Nepali Congress may have to pay the price for the compromise they struck with the Maoists. In any case, the basic principle of democracy — the system of checks and balances, the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive and the independence of the judiciary — has been sacrificed for short-term gains.