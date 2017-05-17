View From The Right: New Age Narads

“Many other media groups were also believed to have had similar leads that they refrained from airing,” the editorial claims.

The editorial in Organiser, Need New Age Narads, praises a newly launched TV channel and notes that “this week is stormed by the arrival of a news channel that came up with consecutive exposes on political personalities”. “Whether Lalu-Shahabuddin relations or dubious AAP money trail or suspicious death of Ms Sunanda Pushkar, all these stories were known in the media,” it says. “Many other media groups were also believed to have had similar leads that they refrained from airing,” the editorial claims. “When this selective editing takes the turn of agenda reporting, hiding certain stories and overplaying others with sinister objective, then it becomes a problem”.

It criticises those who “hobnobbed” with Lalu Prasad and projected him “as an icon of social justice and secularism”. “Verification of facts from different sources is the basic trait of journalism that is replaced by table and twitter stories with spicy twists,” it says. Some such instances are “cooked-up stories of beef eating and subsequent gang rape, earlier in Haryana and now in Uttar Pradesh, by a prominent journalist from a reputed media group”. It asks journalists to emulate the example of Narad who “used to travel, cross-question” and then convey “information at the relevant point with constructive intent”.

Whose cinema is it?

In an interview with Organiser, filmmaker Priyadarshan expresses “his antipathy towards the selection criteria for Oscar nomination and cultural apathy of Hindi filmdom and ‘religious groupism’ plaguing the Malayalam film industry”. “The heart of Indian cinema lies in regional movies,” he says, underlining that “the basic problem with Bollywood” is “that it is meant only for glitter and gloss”. Earlier, “there was a space” for “parallel movies which carried the spirit of ‘real Indian movies”, but now “Bollywood is aping” Hollywood. “Now we cannot even relate the characters in Hindi movies to the real life of Indians, not even in attires,” he says.

Contending that “none of our films qualifies for Oscar nomination,” he advocates that only “the films which win the National Awards be sent for Oscar and other international awards”. Countries like Iran and France “send their best movies to international forums” but “we never do that”. He also notes that “Indianness” might be absent in Bollywood, “but it is not at all missing in regional cinema”. “The Indian cinema, in fact, is not Bollywood, but it is what we see in regional languages”.

Sanyasi trumps MNCs

An article in Panchjanya notes that people these days are talking about either Baahubali-2 or Patanjali of Baba Ramdev. “Both are pure Indians, and flagbearers of Bharatiyata,” it says. People are seen doing Ramdev’s yoga across the lanes and apartments of cities and villages in the country. “MNCs are in shock as the annual turnover” of Patanjali products is touching Rs 10,561 crore. It has become difficult for MNCs to digest that a “Sanyasi” has defeated them. While they are unable to register growth of even 10-15 per cent, “the company of a Sanyasi is recording 100 per cent growth”.

Explaining the meaning of sanyas, Swami Chaitanya Kirti says that it does not amount to seeking an exit. “It does not involve sacrifice, but living life with intensity,” it says. “A Sanyasi can enter the field of politics or business,” it says, noting that “he can also be a warrior to save the lives of people.”

Patanjali has changed the rules of the game, it says, underlining how the company has introduced cheap and reliable Indian brands. It also notes that while MNCs spend a lot on publicity and advertisement, Ramdev is his own brand ambassador.

