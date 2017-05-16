Keeping the promise

To check the sky-rocketing prices of medicines, the Modi government has also made efforts to introduce free medical insurance, among other things. To check the sky-rocketing prices of medicines, the Modi government has also made efforts to introduce free medical insurance, among other things.

Three years ago, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP was given the responsibility of increasing the respect of the country, and working for its all-round development. This mandate wasn’t just for changing the prime minister or government, it was for changing the country.

This has been visible in the past three years. PM Modi has touched the minds of 125 crore Indians. He has injected new hope and energy into a broken morale, scattered systems and altered old mindsets that India was grappling with. Through his addresses and campaigns, Modi has brought the common man closer to his social responsibilities. The fact that Modi talks about the challenges of daily life in his speeches makes him the only hope for a solution to the common man’s problems.

Has any PM ever raised the issue of Clean India from the ramparts of Red Fort? Living in filth had practically become the destiny of this country. It is true that it will take some time to achieve this goal, but at least people have started thinking about it. Did anyone imagine that a PM would campaign to empower our daughters with schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao? Has any PM started a national campaign to conserve the rivers of our country? Has any PM ever made an appeal to doctors to treat lactating mothers for free one day a month?

Has any PM ever urged students to not worry about exams and instead focus on building good character? Has any PM appealed to the old and young to conserve water? Has any PM ever made efforts towards doubling the income of farmers? Everyone knew about the problems faced by poor women in their kitchens, but has anyone made a more concrete effort than the Ujjwala scheme? To check the sky-rocketing prices of medicines, the Modi government has also made efforts to introduce free medical insurance, among other things.

Everyone was unhappy with the red beacon culture, but only Modi had the courage to scrap it in one fell swoop. Everyone knows about the cowardly threats and cross-border terror perpetuated by Pakistan, but no one thought of giving them a fitting response by conducting surgical strikes. There are several such examples which show that PM Modi has his finger on the pulse of the nation. The result is that he has become a trustworthy source of hope, strength and a voice of the people .

The common man’s trust in Modi is not without reason — it is because he is not sitting on a pedestal but is in their hearts. When he says he is not the prime minister but the “prime servant” of the people, he connects with them. He doesn’t just talk but with his energetic artistry, he implements.

To ensure that his every word becomes an inspiration for the country, the PM has a clear vision. Under the leadership of BJP president Amit Shah, lakhs of workers are diligently taking each campaign to every corner of the country. With the help of the media and social media, they are working to become couriers of change to build a new India.

Right after becoming PM, at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi made it clear that his government will be dedicated to the poor and will work for villages, farmers, Dalits, those who have been exploited, the victimised, the deprived, youth and women. He has lived up to these promises.

In the past three years, PM Modi has introduced over 105 schemes for the development of the country and the welfare of the poor. It is important to mention some of these, such as schemes introduced for the the poor— under these, the government will use funds obtained from black money deposits for the development of the deprived. The Jan Dhan scheme was another unique initiative. Presently, 1.26 lakh Bank Mitras are at work and 22.18 RuPay debit cards have been issued to those living on the fringes of society, who had never thought they would step into a bank.

Similarly, under the Security Insurance Plan, over 10 crore people have been enrolled. Over 10,000 people have also benefited from this scheme. Over 3 crore people have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and 61,000 people have already availed benefits. Under the National Health Policy, there is a provision for free check-ups and medicine for the poor at government hospitals. The poor are also given medical insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh. Through the Ujjwala Yojana, two crore poor families have been given free gas connections — by 2019, more than five core poor families will get free gas connections. There is no bigger scheme for women’s empowerment.

To fulfil his promise of providing 24/7 power, the PM approved Rs 43,000 crore for the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. Work is underway to ensure that electricity reaches all homes by 2019. By May 1, 2018, all villages will have electricity. This government is working hard to ensure that all poor people have their own homes by 2021. The poor will get home loans at a lower interest rate. The Crop Insurance Scheme will help farmers cope with losses suffered due to natural disasters.

In the last three years, every section of the country has been affected by the PM. He talks to both soldiers at the border and students in school. Through his radio programme, Mann ki Baat, he has addressed issues such as water conservation, changing perceptions about the handicapped, the Swachh Bharat Mission, saving electricity, personality development of children in their summer vacations, inspiring them to choose good careers, learning to avoid gender discrimination, using more khadi, etc. That is the reason the PM resides in the minds of the old and the young.

We have taken a step towards building a new India that can walk with the world. The country has firm belief and trust in the leadership of Narendra Modi, which they have seen at work in this short span of three years.

