MoF finally moves to shore up capital for public sector banks

After being prodded into providing concessional loans to retail borrowers in the festive season,banks want additional capital from the finance ministry. The issue is understood to have been discussed at length on Tuesday when finance minister P Chidambaram met chairpersons of public sector banks.

The ministry has finalised the blueprint for allocating Rs 14,000 crore provided in this Budget FY14 for this purpose. A formal announcement will be made soon.

The finance minister also said the government is not keen to dilute its shareholding in public sector lenders and so will infuse the funds through preferential allotments. Banks will however have the option for a rights issue or selling shares to institutional investors.

The decision to provide additional capital is not surprising. Most banks have cut interest rates by anywhere between 0.25 per cent to 1 per cent for housing loan,0.50 per cent to 3.25 per cent for vehicle loans and 0.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent for consumer loans for a four month period till January,2014. The moves cut into their net interest margin and consequently profits. This in turn means more pressure on their capital.

The exercise will bring the capital base of banks to over a 8 per cent Tier I capital ration essential to keep on track for Basel III compliance. Six of the 26 public sector lenders are now below this target for the quarter ending June 2013. Tier I capital adequacy ratio for another two banks was just marginally above the 8 per cent limit. More worryingly,for seven of the state owned lenders,the Tier I CAR declined between March end 2013 and June end 2013.

With gross NPAs on the rise,this additional capital infusion  expected to be anywhere between Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore,will prove to be useful and may also offset any concerns over its impact on the fiscal deficit.

Surabhi is a Special Correspondent based in New Delhi.

surabhi.prashad@expressindia.com

