The Urdu Press: PM in Israel

Compiled by Seema Chishti

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel has been discussed widely. Akhbar-e-Mashriq (July 7) writes, “PM Modi’s visit to Israel has been successful and there have been positive results from all angles… There would be a new… turn in India’s foreign policy and both countries would come closer… Many agreements were signed between the two countries during his visit, including significant agreements in the fields of defence and security. Vital steps have been taken regarding partnership in water and agriculture… However, PM should not have forgotten Palestinians completely during his visit to the region, something that has been criticised by the secular sections, particularly Muslims of the country”.

Inquilab, in its commentary on July 9, writes: “The bond of love between Modi and Israel is very old. This was the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Israel but this was Modi’s second visit to Tel Aviv. When there were restrictions on Modi’s visit to the US and Europe following the Gujarat riots, Israel had welcomed Modi, who was then the CM of Gujarat… According to a tradition, when any leader of a country visits Israel, he also meets leaders of the Palestinian Authority. President Donald Trump also spoke to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on his visit to Israel in May last. Modi did not follow this tradition…Every foreign guest expresses his desire for a peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine problem and for theestablishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine. Trump too had done so. Regrettably Modi did not speak even a few formal words for the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Sahafat’s editorial of July 7, notes: “With the agreement on collaboration in defence, there may be many new ways of cooperation and India may have to spend less on this account in future…Israel can benefit a lot from India’s space programmes.”

Hindustan Express’s editorial of July 6, writes: “It is not entirely true that BJP is pro-Israel and opposition parties are friendly to Palestine. When India established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, the Congress was in power and not the BJP.”

In cow’s name

Jadeed Khabar’s editorial of July 4, writes:”The President has emphatically asked the people to unitedly face the gau terrorists. Mobs of gau terrorists have been targeting and killing innocent young people in various states of the country. The PM has also spoken about such cases. But it seems that more than expressing grief over the loss of human lives, he tried to emphasise on gau raksha. The anxiety shown by President Pranab Mukherjee reflects the gravity of the situation. He has said that when a mob becomes uncontrollable, the foundations of society get affected and there is need for people to get conscious to protect the fundamental values of the society.”

Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on July 1, writes: “It is regrettable that even those under the control of the PM (taabedaar) are not willing to lend their ears to his exhortations and warnings… Following the lynching of Akhlaque and, more recently, Junaid, and despite the incidents having shaken the Indian conscience, it seems the so-called gau rakshaks have gone out of control or, may be, they are sure that no one has the courage to stop them… The ineffectiveness of the PM’s statements lies in the fact that there is no force of action behind his words.”

Akhbar-e-Mushriq’s July 1 editorial notes: “The gau rakshaks are not going to be controlled by the prime minister’s exhortations. Only the whip of law is the solution of the problem.”

India-China Borders

Commenting on the tension between India and China, Rashtriya Sahara (July 10) writes: “China has been consolidating its infrastructure in the border regions of India for a long time. It had started preparations for a network of modern roads near the Indian border long ago. It has also constructed some small airports for possible military use… India has indicated many times that the issue of soldiers posted in Doklam can be resolved through diplomatic talks. But China is taking an aggressive stance.”

Roznama Khabrein, (July 4) opines: “It would be suicidal for India to get involved in a war-like situation with China. Our relations with Pakistan are extremely tense and the door for talks is closed. The situation in Kashmir is quite grave. A war-like situation is not in India’s interest. But an extremely strong response to the aggression is imperative for the protection of the country’s sovereignty. China, on its part, would probably not commit the mistake of engaging in an intensified confrontation with India, because its relations with the US are uncertain at the moment. New windows are being opened by the US, India and Russia. Anyway, it is better to control the fire before it spreads and efforts should be made to resolve the border issues through dialogue.”

Inquilab, on July 5, comments: “Chinese leaders are very bitter about Bhutan’s close ties with India. Therefore, they are creating tension on the Bhutanese borders. Perhaps it is igniting a new fire in South Asia to divert people’s attention from the misdeeds of its friend, Pakistan.”

