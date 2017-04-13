Mob-Police And Police-Mob

This “moral” policing is not being conducted by right-wing social outfits, but rather, by the police acting on the instructions of the recently elected government. Representational Image. (Source: PTI Photo) This “moral” policing is not being conducted by right-wing social outfits, but rather, by the police acting on the instructions of the recently elected government. Representational Image. (Source: PTI Photo)

Days after “Yogi” Adityanath’s appointment as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state’s police launched its anti-Romeo squads, ostensibly created to deal with crimes against women. Already, though, videos and stories of police personnel intimidating young people in public spaces have become commonplace. This “moral” policing is not being conducted by right-wing social outfits, but rather, by the police acting on the instructions of the recently elected government.

Meanwhile, despite repeated instances of intimidation, assault and murder — most recently in Alwar, Rajasthan — gau rakshaks, far from being vilified, are increasingly being given legal sanction by a number of state governments. In May 2016, the Maharashtra government called for volunteers to serve as “eyes to monitor the beef ban”. In both Gujarat and Haryana, government-issued ID cards have been considered to separate “real” gau rakshaks from the “fake” ones. The question is: Whose job is it to investigate, prosecute and pass judgment even in cases of “genuine” cow slaughter — the police, government and judiciary or state-sanctioned cow protectors?

Unlike the US Constitution, whose Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms because “a well-regulated militia” is necessary to “the security of a free state”, India has a disarmed populace where the constabulary, rather than groups of citizens — however well meaning — are responsible for ensuring the rule of law and the maintenance of order.

This basic principle, one that ensures that the violence and coercion necessary to maintain peace and order in society is carried out only through due process and by competent authorities, is being eroded gradually and with extremely dangerous consequences. The police’s role in implementing and enforcing the law is being subcontracted to amateurs, and the excesses of the police are being sanctioned by elected governments, leaving the victim of this new reality with nowhere to turn to.

A seemingly innocuous version of the citizen-cop can be seen in Bengal’s civic police, colloquially referred to as “half police”. This “volunteer force”, a brain-child of the Trinamool Congress government, consists largely of young men paid under Rs 6,000 month. Apart from assisting the regular police force, the “half police” help in traffic and crowd control. The force, of course, is not a constitutionally mandated body and has been seen as a way for the ruling party to extend its base of cadres. The fact that these volunteers dress in the party colours of the TMC does not help matters. The “half-police”, however, are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the de-professionalisation of law and order.

Beginning in 2005, tribal youths were armed in Chhattisgarh and deployed as Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a part of the Salwa Judum militia to counter Maoist insurgency. These SPOs have been accused of violating due process and human rights. In 2011, the Supreme Court, while declaring the Salwa Judum unconstitutional, also articulated why considerations such as the purported effectiveness of such forces cannot be a reason for circumventing the Constitution: “Whether SPOs have been effective against Maoist/Naxalite activities in Chhattisgarh would seem to be a dubious…proposition… Even if we were to grant, for the sake of argument, that indeed the SPOs were effective against Maoists/Naxalites, the doubtful gains are accruing only by the incurrence of a massive loss of fealty to the Constitution, and damage to the social order.”

But the greater injury to the “Constitution and the social order” has come not from vigilantes, but the police and the state. Even as the mob becomes legal, the police is becoming the mob — and being rewarded for it. In November 2016, days after videos of Madhya Pradesh police shooting eight, possibly unarmed, SIMI activists who had apparently escaped from Bhopal Central Jail, became public, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an award of Rs 2 lakh for those who participated in the “encounter”. While the courts stayed the reward, the fact remains that the government was only too eager to felicitate men who may be responsible for extra-judicial killings.

Neither the anti-Romeo squads nor the legitimisation of gau rakshaks, therefore, is a wholly new phenomenon. However, against the excesses of the police, citizens had, at least de jure, recourse to the political executive, just as they could turn to the police in the face of the mob. The difference between the actual police force and the “moral police” was that the former was bound to act through and within the law. Vigilante groups, no matter how much political patronage they enjoyed, were not legal. Now, between the government sanctioned mob-police and the police-mob, the rule of law threatens to fade away in a sea of excesses, both rhetorical and violent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now