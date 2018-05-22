May 22, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Uttar Pradesh Janata Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav dies on November 2016. (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav dies on November 2016. (File)

UP Janata Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav said he would convene a meeting of the State Janata Legislature Party (JLP) sometime between May 30 and June 4 to seek a vote of confidence. “I have always been sure of my strength and will continue to be sure of it,” Yadav added. Asked if the directive of the Janata Party Parliamentary Board to seek a vote of confidence amounted to victory of the dissidents, he replied: “It is for you to interpret. I have nothing to say on this.”

Naga Rebels

The “general headquarters” of the underground Nagas at Sahpao in northern Burma is swelling with strength as largescale recruitment from the Burmese Nagas to its armed wing is going on in full swing, according to reports. Three other “subdivisions” at Hkamal, Langcheng and Takti in the same region are also humming with activity, the report says. Apart from recruitment, the underground force now camping there, numbering between 600 and 700, has also launched an intensive drive for food storage to survive the heavy monsoon which has already set in. Three truckloads of provisions of the Burmese security forces were looted by the underground Nagas in this region a fortnight ago. The “general headquarters”of the underground Nagas was set up by T H Muivah, general secretary of the Naga National Council, its political wing, last year, on his return from China along with his group after receiving training in guerilla warfare. This group was joined by Lt-col H Ashiho Pao with 300 followers, mainly composed of Burmese Nagas, who went to China in January last year.

Everest Climbers

The lead photograph was of Reinhold Messner, 33, from Italy andPeter Hebeler 35, from Austria, who climbed Mt Everest on May 8, without supplementary oxygen, the first men to do so, on their arrival at Delhi Airport after the ascent.

