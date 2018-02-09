The Urdu Press: The agony of Kasganj

Security forces patrol Kasganj town. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna) Security forces patrol Kasganj town. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Rashtriya Sahara’ s editorial on January 29 notes, “A particular section of society, supporters of Hindutva, do not miss any opportunity to disturb the social environment… They are encouraged when the police and the administration fail to take effective steps. The incidents give rise to a question: Why did the police not take any effective action when these dangerous events started?”

Inquilab in its editorial on January 30, notes: “When exactly the scuffle in Kasganj began and how it got converted into a full-fledged riot are things that people do not know. That there were disturbing incidents in the run up to the Republic Day gives rise to a suspicion about a conspiracy to disrupt the atmosphere in Kasganj… If the state government had a strong grip over law and order, the incidents at Kasganj would not have taken place.”

In its editorial of February 2, Roznama Khabrein points out: “According to a video that has gone viral on social media, there were people with pistols along with the tiranga in the yatra of deshbhakts. Sounds of firing could be heard from both sides. Everything was not one-sided… Two responsible officers of the administration — the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate — have said that in the locality from where the trouble is said to have spread, preparations for the

Republic Day celebration had commenced with the unfurling of the national flag. And, the people of that mohalla did nothing inflammatory.”

Most newspapers have lauded the statement of Bareilly’s DM, Raghvendra Vikram Singh, who had said that it has become a tradition to take processions to Muslim mohallas and raise inflammatory slogans. He cited one such a case in his district, raising many eyebrows in the state government.

BJP’s by-poll defeats

Commenting on the defeat of BJP candidates in the recent by-elections in Rajasthan, Siasat’s editorial on February 3 notes: “The results of recent byelections in Rajasthan have created a worrying situation for the BJP. The Congress’s victory in these seats can be described as glorious…The two Lok Sabha seats and the Assembly seat for which the elections were held together account for 17 Assembly constituencies. The Congress has won in each of these constituencies. These are very positive indications for the Congress before the forthcoming assembly elections… The humiliating defeat of the BJP in Rajasthan is a matter of great significance as communalism and casteism were unchecked in these areas. In Alwar (one of the parliamentary seats lost by the BJP in the byelections) Muslims were killed in the name of cow protection. The killers are still roaming free.”

Inquilab’s editorial on February 6 states: “In Rajasthan, the people had been deceived by Modi’s declarations about development… The election results are along expected lines now that the reality of those slogans is apparent and people are analysing the social unrest and actual economic situation… These results indicate that when they are united, the non-BJP parties are many times stronger than the BJP. If they present a united front in the 2019 election, they would not have much difficulty in defeating the BJP.”

Sahafat’s editorial on February 3 draws attention to the humiliating defeat of the BJP in the two by-elections in West Bengal as well: “There has certainly been an upheaval in the party ruling at the Centre as a result of its defeat in the five by-elections, even though this is not being admitted. The results are a warning signal, coming so close to the general elections of 2019.”

Akhbar-e-Mashriq’s editorial on February 4 points out that “the BJP’s aggression against the Muslims has made kind-hearted Hindus sympathetic to the latter. They gave expression to their sentiments by making the BJP bite the dust in these elections.”

Budget 201

Commenting on the Union Budget 2018, Roznama Khabrein’s editorial on February 3 notes: “Thousands of farmers have committed suicide and the promises made to them have not been fulfilled. The recent elections in Gujarat showed that the rural voter has slipped out of the BJP’s hands and has returned to the Congress… Eighty per cent of the country’s population lives in rural areas and its problems are identical, irrespective of religion, race or caste.”

Inquilab describing the budget as a “jumla budget,” in its editorial on February 2 notes: “The finance minister has described his budget as friendly to farmers, the common man, the trading environment and for overall development. But neither the farmers nor the common people are happy. No facilities have been created in the budget for the trading environment.”

Aakar Patel, in his column in the same newspaper on February 4, has described “Modicare” as the most talked about feature of the budget. He writes: “The finance minister has allocated a meagre and inadequate amount for this health insurance scheme— only Rs 2,000 crore. The actual requirement will be far greater. The ‘Modicare’ scheme is, in fact, a hollow announcement. The government says exactly how this scheme would work, will only be decided after six months and it will be implemented in the second half of the year.”

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App